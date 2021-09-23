 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KKTV Colorado Springs)   Kansas City parents outraged by children's book at public library that's been there since 1994   (kktv.com) divider line
57
    More: Awkward, Public library, HIV, Sexual intercourse, Condom, Copyright, Human sexual behavior, kind of tool, Cass County, Missouri  
•       •       •

1418 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Sep 2021 at 1:20 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



57 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If any of these losers actually spent time in a library, I'm sure they could find a hundred plus books that are offensive to their snowflake cooling apparati. They don't get out much.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Okay...so don't let your kid check that book out of the library. Like you take them there anyway.

And that book is awesome. Read it out loud with both of my kids.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
WhatYearIsIt.gif


It's not the 1800s anymore, folks.
 
lynxi
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
so who wants to ask protesters for library cards?
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Damn filthy godless libs.

I want my kids to learn about sex the same way I did, from Walker Texas Ranger.
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The book has been in the library longer than some of the 'outraged' parents have been alive.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"I have a 3-year-old great-granddaughter. I wouldn't let her touch that book," Kidd said.

Well, if your toddler is reading anatomical books about puberty then you should probably be shopping for medical colleges.
 
special20
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"I have a 3-year-old great-granddaughter. I wouldn't let her touch that book," Kidd said."

You know what? That's where the whole process should have stopped. Nobody cares what you think, old lady. Take care of your own granddaughter and be ready to be a great grandma in 10 years.

Stay out of other people's lives with your puritanical bullshiat. Most everyone else isn't an old busybody prude.
 
Fark In The Duck
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jack of All Games
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm certainly relieved to learn that that women wouldn't let her 3-year-old read a book about going through puberty.
*eyeroll*
 
Salmon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
When I was a kid, the magazine section of the library had Playboys on the top rack.

I had heard that they cut out the dirty pictures but can't confirm as I was too short to reach them.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Nobody tell them that Providence, Wisdom and Inspiration are 3 women who object to wearing clothing....
 
skyotter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I bet $2 that every one of those parents would claim to hate "cancel culture".
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"I have a 3-year-old great-granddaughter. I wouldn't let her touch that book,"

Then don't. I also don't let my kids touch breakable objects in stores. I also don't let them watch anything I don't want them to watch on Netflix, HBO etc etc. However, I don't ask Netflix and HBO to remove the movies I don't want them to watch,and I don't ask the store owner to remove the fragile items.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
a book about puberty?   That's their issue?   Every kid male or female has the right to learn about what there body is doing and going by the experience of members of my family who have kids it seems to be rather awkward thing for parents to discuss with their kids.

If a kid of an appropriate age is more comfortable learning this stuff from a book than from an awkward talk from mom or dad ( or both) then they should be able to.
 
Bathroom Samurai
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There are three books by that author. They're fantastic for explaining human sexuality and reproduction to children. When my son was 7 he asked what "sex" was. We got the book for his age and read through the relevant chapter with him. Again. Since he seemed to have forgotten that we'd read the book several times before. He said " You and mom never did THAT!?!" And was horrified that we had. It was too funny.

I recommend reading all three books with your children at the right ages.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Protestors in a community outside of Kansas City want their public library to get rid of a book that teaches children about puberty and sex education.

It's understandable. You wouldn't want a child going through puberty.

"Sexual education is not a child's world," said protestor Connie Kidd.

Of course not! It's between a gym teacher and a really hot 9th grader or a youth pastor and his flock.

"It has detailed pictures and definitions and instructions on all types of different sexual behaviors," protestor John Webb added.

"I mean I've never even heard of these things! Doggie style? Reverse cowgirl? This sounds like a rodeo or something. I think they're encouraging bestiality!"

At issue is the book, "It's Perfectly Normal," by Robie Harris. It has been in the library since 1994.

Well yes, Robie. It may be perfectly normal, but these people are not going to stand for that kind of smut!
 
freidog
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I wouldn't let her touch that book," Kidd said.
Some parents and faith leaders object to its sexual education, saying the illustrations are pornographic.

Hate to break it to you.  If you're kid is old enough to have a library card and check-out a book without you screening it, they've seen far filthier things.  We have this thing called 'the internet' you should take a minute the next time you're at the library computer to see what's on it.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The real reason the fascist right is so against sex-ed is because it often teaches kids how to spot the pedophiles in their ranks. Prove me wrong.
 
animal color
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well, we all know what the moral panic will be tonight on Fux News.

Tukkker will explain how the pictures are replacement theory. Lumpy is gonna pretend he's read a book. Nazi Barbie will explain how her children specifically have been ruined.

And Rupert will cash another check.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
At issue is the book, "It's Perfectly Normal," by Robie Harris. It has been in the library since 1994.
"I have a 3-year-old great-granddaughter. I wouldn't let her touch that book," Kidd said.

OK, then don't.

$100 says that she asks why it's such a big deal that she doesn't want to get vaccinated.
 
gbv23
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Protestors in a community outside of Kansas City want their public library to get rid of a book that teaches children about puberty and sex education.

Yeah, best let the kids learn about sex the old new fashioned way, looking at hard core porn on the internet with no context what-so-ever as to what they're seeing.

"So if I'm understanding this correctly the man ejaculates on the woman's face and if she swallows, she gets pregnant, and if she spits, she doesn't."
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Heaven forbid that kids have access to books about a subject that every kid goes through! Farking prudes and their false outrage. They don't seem to want their kids to learn, well, anything.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sexual education is not a child's world," said protestor Connie Kidd.

It literally is. I'm old and sex education was taught in my school back in the 70's.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: The book has been in the library longer than some of the 'outraged' parents have been alive.


If some of their parents had read the book maybe they would have known how to plan a pregnancy instead of oopsie-ing another mouth-breathing library protestor
 
Salmon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bathroom Samurai: There are three books by that author. They're fantastic for explaining human sexuality and reproduction to children. When my son was 7 he asked what "sex" was. We got the book for his age and read through the relevant chapter with him. Again. Since he seemed to have forgotten that we'd read the book several times before. He said " You and mom never did THAT!?!" And was horrified that we had. It was too funny.

I recommend reading all three books with your children at the right ages.


username
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Walker: Sexual education is not a child's world," said protestor Connie Kidd.

It literally is. I'm old and sex education was taught in my school back in the 70's.


Meanwhile their kids are Googling goatse and learning sex ed tips from r/somethingawful
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That is a great book. I've recommended it to a couple people I know who were homeschooled in strict religious households.

Life is too short for prudishness.
 
chawco
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: a book about puberty?   That's their issue?   Every kid male or female has the right to learn about what there body is doing and going by the experience of members of my family who have kids it seems to be rather awkward thing for parents to discuss with their kids.

If a kid of an appropriate age is more comfortable learning this stuff from a book than from an awkward talk from mom or dad ( or both) then they should be able to.


Dude, thats terrible. Awful comment, totally wrong, would not read again (didn't fully read the first time).

If we teach kids about puberty they will touch themselves in wrong ways. They need to be shush and to learn their bodies are shameful and terrible things that need to be hidden away and never touched.

You sicken me. I bet you want to make baby Jesus cry.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Any book that purports to be nonfiction really shouldn't still be on the shelves of the library from 1994.  Science, math, history, etc. all move forward.  Our understanding of human anatomy and communication skills have improved over the last twenty plus years.

The library staff really should keep a closer eye on inventory and stock nonfiction from this decade or at least from this century.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I was given that book as a kid. 0/5 stars, creeped me out.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Some parents and faith leaders object to its sexual education, saying the illustrations are pornographic.

People like this should forfeit the right to keep their browser history private.
 
Braggi
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wait till they read Everybody Poops
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

edmo: If any of these losers actually spent time in a library, I'm sure they could find a hundred plus books that are offensive to their snowflake cooling apparati. They don't get out much.


Oh, they go to the liberry.  They just don't go to the section with the books.  They're there just to "rent" some DVDs, and maybe look at some porn on the public computers.

\why, yes, I *do* work in a public library
\\as a matter of fact, all sorts of idiots *do* come through the doors
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


If she is already a great-grandmother, then her family probably ought to consider maybe reading this book.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Any book that purports to be nonfiction really shouldn't still be on the shelves of the library from 1994.  Science, math, history, etc. all move forward.  Our understanding of human anatomy and communication skills have improved over the last twenty plus years.

The library staff really should keep a closer eye on inventory and stock nonfiction from this decade or at least from this century.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"I have a 3-year-old great-granddaughter. I wouldn't let her touch that book," Kidd said.

Holy farking shiat. It's impossible to respond to that level of stupidity. I had far more productive communication with my dog. At least we both understood each other.
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Clutch those pearls and harder, lady, and you'll create a tiny singularity.

/That would be in the cosmology section.  Look it up.  Just try not to gawk at that dirty Cigar galaxy.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ha ha, no. Cass county ain't Kansas City. It's most of the way towards Peculiar, MO south. Head down that way, and I did several times before moving back to the PNW, and it turns into Trump and giant anti abortion billboards and massive indoor gun range land
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Just move the book to another section. Make a color copy of a jacket, and put it over a Danielle Steele book and publicly burn it. Walla. End of protests, end of issues.
 
djloid2010
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Here's an idea, idiots: don't farking read it.
 
nsstick
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

special20: "I have a 3-year-old great-granddaughter. I wouldn't let her touch that book," Kidd said."

You know what? That's where the whole process should have stopped. Nobody cares what you think, old lady. Take care of your own granddaughter and be ready to be a great grandma in 10 years.

Stay out of other people's lives with your puritanical bullshiat. Most everyone else isn't an old busybody prude.


Yeah, I'll bet Great-Grandma Kidd is 38.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: The book has been in the library longer than some of the 'outraged' parents have been alive.


$DEITY save us from the "concerned mom"
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

A'isha P.: [Fark user image 425x239]

If she is already a great-grandmother, then her family probably ought to consider maybe reading this book.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

CheekyMonkey: edmo: If any of these losers actually spent time in a library, I'm sure they could find a hundred plus books that are offensive to their snowflake cooling apparati. They don't get out much.

Oh, they go to the liberry.  They just don't go to the section with the books.  They're there just to "rent" some DVDs, and maybe look at some porn on the public computers.

\why, yes, I *do* work in a public library
\\as a matter of fact, all sorts of idiots *do* come through the doors


Thank you for working at a library.
Best deal in town. If the town doesn't have a library, it's not worth living in.

// daughter is a middle school librarian.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If they think that's bad, they should read the Bible.
Full of rape, violence, murder, and every horrible act one can think of.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"It has detailed pictures and definitions and instructions on all types of different sexual behaviors," protestor John Webb added.

Umm, link?
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I wouldn't let her touch that book," Kidd said.
Some parents and faith leaders object to its sexual education, saying the illustrations are pornographic.

Hate to break it to you guys...but you're the RESULT of pornographic actions being carried out IRL...
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

CheekyMonkey: edmo: If any of these losers actually spent time in a library, I'm sure they could find a hundred plus books that are offensive to their snowflake cooling apparati. They don't get out much.

Oh, they go to the liberry.  They just don't go to the section with the books.  They're there just to "rent" some DVDs, and maybe look at some porn on the public computers.

\why, yes, I *do* work in a public library
\\as a matter of fact, all sorts of idiots *do* come through the doors


Back in my days, people had an issue with this book:
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size


/ so I read it.  Really?  You have a problem with this?
// I have a problem with this monstrosity:
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 57 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.