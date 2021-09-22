 Skip to content
(TwinCities.com)   Teen fails attempt to pull two guns on cops, wishes he'd leveled up dual wielding first   (twincities.com) divider line
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude, rightly or wrongly, if it's between you and the cops, the cops are gonna win.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a miracle that kid isn't dead. He must be white.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like Tyre Key is a bit of a lugnut
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still alive?
biography.comView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But just think if he had pulled it off, got 2 guns out, trained one trained on each cop.  Made them drop their weapons... toss him the keys to the cruiser... then count to 50 before moving as he drove off... and unfortunately, crashes the cruiser as he looks down to make sure he's live tweeting... but still, legendary.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kermit the forg: Dude, rightly or wrongly, if it's between you and the cops, the cops are gonna win.


Cops cant shoot for shiat.
Thats why they shoot 5,000 rounds every time they draw down.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static1.srcdn.comView Full Size
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and there's still 3 more of those little shiats out there.
hopefully, Tyre will crack under pressure and rat his accomplices out.

also, they should have let Tyre swing by the liquor store and buy a lottery ticket, that day was his lucky day.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: Sounds like Tyre Key is a bit of a lugnut


took me a second or two.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the hell do you not pick up ambidexterity (or its equivalent feat) when you should be dumping all your stat points into dex for ranged weapons anyway!?

Kinda surprised the cops didn't just help him reroll his character...
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Isitoveryet: and there's still 3 more of those little shiats out there.
hopefully, Tyre will crack under pressure and rat his accomplices out.


Tyre won't change on his own, first you'll need to turn his buddy, Jack.
 
soaky55
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kmgenesis23: It's a miracle that kid isn't dead. He must be white.


I doubt that
 
ShowStop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: Sounds like Tyre Key is a bit of a lugnut


THIS should have been the subject of the headline, not the mindless double fisting comment subby made. Total missed opportunity. Nice to see the comments are making up for it.
 
The_Sponge [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Listen up, kids.  Dual wielding looks cool in the movies, but it real life, it's dumb.

/Tried it a couple of times just to see what it was like.
//Already knew accuracy would suffer.
 
ShowStop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If you know who's illegally carrying the guns in our city, call us," the department said in the post.

LOL. Please call 800-RAT-US-OUT to report your local gang members. Good luck with that.

Keys is ineligible to possess a firearm, having been involved in multiple crimes of violence. Since April 2020, he has been arrested seven times in St. Paul - three times for gun crimes, once for aggravated assault, once for burglary, once for an occupied burglary and once for a robbery. He also had five felony warrants, including one for possession of an assault rifle, the police department said.

All that and he was still out on the streets? Pretty big failure of the justice system. Dude needs to be locked up for good. He will never be a positive contribution to society.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keys had a gun, a Ruger, tucked in his waistband, according to the complaint. As police approached, his hand went for the gun. Officers wrested it away from him, and then Keys pulled a second gun, a silver revolver, from his pocket.  Officers were able to grab that gun as well and took him into custody.

Sounds like he failed his quickdraw roll.

Twice.

/and then his save vs grappling
//never use Dex as a dump stat
 
tasteme
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Listen up, kids.  Dual wielding looks cool in the movies, but it real life, it's dumb.



Not if you're a terminator like me.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Listen up, kids.  Dual wielding looks cool in the movies, but it real life, it's dumb.



Unless you're fighting Florentine style or with daisho
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dothemath: kermit the forg: Dude, rightly or wrongly, if it's between you and the cops, the cops are gonna win.

Cops cant shoot for shiat.
Thats why they shoot 5,000 rounds every time they draw down.


Username doesn't check out.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Problem with two guns is eventually you'll shoot your dick off.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

tasteme: The_Sponge: Listen up, kids.  Dual wielding looks cool in the movies, but it real life, it's dumb.


Not if you're a terminator like me.


Remind me never to piss you off.

/Then again, you guys don't have emotions.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Around here if you try that, you're getting shot.
 
The_Sponge [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Listen up, kids.  Dual wielding looks cool in the movies, but it real life, it's dumb.

/Tried it a couple of times just to see what it was like.
//Already knew accuracy would suffer.


It can be fun to mag dump at end of day to expend the rest of your ammo at range, but completely impractical and stupid.

It also depends on caliber.  It's fun on 22 target pistols or whatever.  Shooting dual .357 would just hurt.  I don't care how strong your wrists are, that shiat would just be unpleasant.  Or any of the heavier rounds +p would also suck.
 
The_Sponge [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dkulprit: The_Sponge: Listen up, kids.  Dual wielding looks cool in the movies, but it real life, it's dumb.

/Tried it a couple of times just to see what it was like.
//Already knew accuracy would suffer.

It can be fun to mag dump at end of day to expend the rest of your ammo at range, but completely impractical and stupid.

It also depends on caliber.  It's fun on 22 target pistols or whatever.  Shooting dual .357 would just hurt.  I don't care how strong your wrists are, that shiat would just be unpleasant.  Or any of the heavier rounds +p would also suck.


For sure.  I own two .44 Magnums, but I'm not going to dual wield them...shooting them one-handed is enough.
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dkulprit: The_Sponge: Listen up, kids.  Dual wielding looks cool in the movies, but it real life, it's dumb.

/Tried it a couple of times just to see what it was like.
//Already knew accuracy would suffer.

It can be fun to mag dump at end of day to expend the rest of your ammo at range, but completely impractical and stupid.

It also depends on caliber.  It's fun on 22 target pistols or whatever.  Shooting dual .357 would just hurt.  I don't care how strong your wrists are, that shiat would just be unpleasant.  Or any of the heavier rounds +p would also suck.


The point is it sucks to even fire them, much less hit anything other than the broad side of a barn.
 
The_Sponge [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BoothbyTCD: dkulprit: The_Sponge: Listen up, kids.  Dual wielding looks cool in the movies, but it real life, it's dumb.

/Tried it a couple of times just to see what it was like.
//Already knew accuracy would suffer.

It can be fun to mag dump at end of day to expend the rest of your ammo at range, but completely impractical and stupid.

It also depends on caliber.  It's fun on 22 target pistols or whatever.  Shooting dual .357 would just hurt.  I don't care how strong your wrists are, that shiat would just be unpleasant.  Or any of the heavier rounds +p would also suck.

The point is it sucks to even fire them, much less hit anything other than the broad side of a barn.


Waaaa?  I love shooting my .44 Magnums...although the wood grip on the older S&W Model 29 isn't designed as well...and the meaty part of my palm definitely feels it.  The newer Model 29 I bought  in 2006 also has a wood grip, but it feels a lot better when I am shooting it.

I've also shot a rental Model 629 with Hogue rubber grips, and it sucked...my wrist definitely felt it the next day.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
...Since April 2020, he has been arrested seven times in St. Paul - three times for gun crimes, once for aggravated assault, once for burglary, once for an occupied burglary and once for a robbery. He also had five felony warrants, including one for possession of an assault rifle...

What a real winner.

Can we charge his parents as accessories?
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
His mom must have had locking lug nuts when he was born.
 
groppet
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well if this was against the highly trained cops that take 90 shots, miss him every time but hit a few innocent people I think he might have a chance unless he shot his dick off first.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: Still alive?
[biography.com image 850x478]


Tyre Keys...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kore
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: Still alive?
[biography.com image 850x478]


My first thought.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/wanted for questioning
 
MythDragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Picked the wrong skills
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
