 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Shaman dies of COVID after touting 'blessed' water cure. Meanwhile, the Ranger, the Bard, and the Shadowknight are blaming the Cleric for being AFK   (aljazeera.com) divider line
35
    More: Misc, Sachin Tendulkar, Sri Lanka, 2003 Cricket World Cup, mainstream doctors, Mumbai Indians, 1996 Cricket World Cup, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar  
•       •       •

955 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Sep 2021 at 12:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's been a while since I've played Nethack, but I'm pretty sure you're not supposed to drink the blessed water, you're supposed to dip a unicorn horn into it, and use that to heal you.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He can't just Reincarnate?  What is he, level 2?
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before he died did he shout "OK CHUMS LET'S DO THIS!"
 
forever_blowing_bubbles
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well he doesn't have COVID anymore so it kinda works *shrugs*
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suppose that for the blessed water cure to work effectively you'll need to drown first.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, thought this was the Q shaman and got all excited.
 
0MGWTFBBQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have stuck with horse dewormer and zinc.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.christianpost.comView Full Size
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was his reincarnation on cooldown?
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have dropped a healing stream, dawg

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But mainstream doctors described White as a fraud and Ayurveda physicians rejected his claims - even though the shaman said he used methods from the 3,000-year-old Indian medical tradition.

"Even though"?? How about "because"?
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wizard needs vaccine badly
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, there are 3,000-year-old Indians?
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The necromancer was seen giggling in the next dungeon.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: It's been a while since I've played Nethack, but I'm pretty sure you're not supposed to drink the blessed water, you're supposed to dip a unicorn horn into it, and use that to heal you.


It doesn't heal, it cures many negative statuses and restore lost ability points, though that last may change in the upcoming 3.7.0

Yes, Nethack is still under development.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was hoping it would be this one

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eliyantha White, 48, who treated sports stars and top politicians, including the country's prime minister, claimed in November he could end the pandemic in Sri Lanka and neighbouring India

Spoiler: he couldn't.
 
Gerald Tarrant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shaman heals have sucked since WOD
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Move any mountain.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they were actually a sham, why not just cast Cure Disease?
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
filmgoblin.comView Full Size
 
SolomonKing [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Majin_Buu: If they were actually a sham, why not just cast Cure Disease?


Oh, he was a "sham" all right.
 
kelderiv
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I miss EQ.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TheReject: The necromancer was seen giggling twitching in the next dungeon.


Minor correction.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Wait, there are 3,000-year-old Indians?


That's a one-in-a-billion occurrence so I highly doubt it. How many Indians are there?
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Aw darn... I thought it was going to be that Order of the Water Buffalo cosplayer who got arrested.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Cleric: is my fault the idiot failed his saving throw?
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Green Intern: Aw darn... I thought it was going to be that Order of the Water Buffalo cosplayer who got arrested.


Is he the Grand Poobah?
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Jews can't be paladins

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FleshFlapps [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'll bet there are some buyers of that seller that are shiatting a few bricks and questioning a few things.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: It's been a while since I've played Nethack, but I'm pretty sure you're not supposed to drink the blessed water, you're supposed to dip a unicorn horn into it, and use that to heal you.


According to the wiki, drinking holy water will heal illness for non-chaotics (and lycanthropy for any character).  So perhaps this reveals something about this guy's alignment...

/the good news is that this should mean that Covid won't turn you into a werewolf
 
tinderfitles
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: He can't just Reincarnate?  What is he, level 2?


He forgot to get ankhs
 
Brokenseas
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kelderiv: I miss EQ.


It's still kicking, 22 years later.  I roll up a new character once a year and hunt around the old zones for a month before getting bored.

They really cut their own throats with the Luclin expansion.  If they had made the game friendlier to soloers earlier, and hadn't emptied out the classic zones by making Luclin on the Moon, WoW might not have decimated their player base to such an extent.  But they had to get their annual expansion payday.  *shrug*
 
Incomprehensible Vorlon Porn
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The closest parallel to this I think of is kind of obscure.  I've been playing a game called Darkest Dungeon, a Cthulhu themed dungeon crawler where damage is sometimes measured in stress. If someone becomes sufficiently stressed they will become paranoid (or something similar) and will refuse to be healed even if they're almost dead while spouting nonsense and stressing out the other characters.  This is like that.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.