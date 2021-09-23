 Skip to content
 
(Al Jazeera)   Divisions appear to be rising between the Taliban People's Front and the Front for the Taliban People
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Splitters!
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
IOW, they've gotten in the boat US troops have been for the last 20 years?

Too bad.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dog that caught the car syndrome.  When they had an enemy to unite them it was all good.  They never planned to actually have the US leave.  Now What do?
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
aljazeera.comView Full Size

The "Friends" reunion has taken a weird turn.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh well
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tribes are gonna tribe, yo
 
Satanic panic in the attic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They never had a dismount plan for running the country did they now?
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the real enemy was the friends we made along the way
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Dog that caught the car syndrome.  When they had an enemy to unite them it was all good.  They never planned to actually have the US leave.  Now What do?


Sell opium, oppress women and murder each other.  Pretty much the same as the last 1000+ years.  I think China's smart enough to know not to bother them.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any more Buddha statues for them to destroy? That seemed to bring them all together before.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like two bald men fighting over a comb.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You broke it, you bought it Taliban.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TALIBANES EUNT DOMUS!
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe if they ask nicely the US will come back.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The dissidents will settle in Mexico City, and various artists in San Antonio will venture the short trip armed  with machine guns ice picks to finish off the leader.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can always join Antifa?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: DoBeDoBeDo: Dog that caught the car syndrome.  When they had an enemy to unite them it was all good.  They never planned to actually have the US leave.  Now What do?

Sell opium, oppress women and murder each other.  Pretty much the same as the last 1000+ years.  I think China's smart enough to know not to bother them.


China is about to allow the implosion of the equivalent of 100 Pulte Homes.

I don't think they're as smart as everyone seems to think they are.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Splitters!


That's the Popular Taliban Front.

/wars for independence are always followed by civil wars
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
O Lord, save me from your followers.
 
Loren
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the problem with fanatics--they can't share power.  At least the more they fight each other the less harm the do to others.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So which side will the CIA fund?
 
Moodybastard
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: So which side will the CIA fund?


Both, then sell the media rights to the highest bidder.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Let us play them a sad song...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: So which side will the CIA fund?


Yes.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: O Lord, save me from your followers.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: So which side will the CIA fund?


Whichever one is interested in buying Wolf Nipple Chips.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
deadsanta
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They should reconcile at either the Immersive Van Gogh, or the Van Gogh: Immersive Experience.
 
geggy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There's this group of soldiers derived from the Taliban in the country called the Literal Monkeys. They were cultivated and armed by the Talibans with the support of Pakistan. It is believed the Literal Monkeys have contributed to the in-fightings as a means to split and deteriorate the party into existence so they can take over. Remember the snipers at the Kubal airport that was widely believed to be ISIS? Yep, it was the monkeys.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm sure the Republicans will blame Biden.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The first time the Taliban took over when the coalition of Mujahideen expelled the Soviets and turned on each other. They were the strongest faction and picked off the weaker ones. As brutal as they were, they also brought relative stability by ending the fighting between armed groups as they defeated and coopted the various groups. That relative peace helped them build support.

Now, the Taliban has come to power as leader of a coalition of armed groups that outlasted the USA. It is very possible that with the common enemy gone, they'll go through a similar widespread infighting as the Mujahideen.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The facial expressions of the five seated guys makes me think that they are sitting a tack. Well, except for the guy on the right, who has a "Man, I need to take a dump!" look on his face.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Juc
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dothemath: [aljazeera.com image 770x513]
The "Friends" reunion has taken a weird turn.


didn't know babies could grow beards. crazy.
wonder how much rogaine that took
 
The Envoy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: The facial expressions of the five seated guys makes me think that they are sitting a tack. Well, except for the guy on the right, who has a "Man, I need to take a dump!" look on his face.


[Fark user image 770x433]


Stupid f*cking cavemen.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Satanic panic in the attic: They never had a dismount plan for running the country did they now?


Sure they did:
1. lock up all the women
2. kill all the infidels
3. Grab all the money
4. PARTY!

No...they didn't. It's gonna be just like the last time they were in charge. Squabbling over who gets the opium money, a sh*t life for Abdul Afghan, and weekly amputations, stonings of anyone who looks at them sideways.
 
