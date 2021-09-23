 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Apparently, Elizabeth Holmes (of Theranos) was dating Chad from SNL   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL, from the Twitter comments:

Romeo: But soft! What light through yonder window breaks? It is the east, and Juliet is the sun.

Juliet:  OK
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Women who are normally so concerned about breaking the glass ceiling being the first to throw up the I'm just a poor meek woman defense piss me off.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"OK" *oh my god why did i stick my dick in crazy*
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: "OK" *oh my god why did i stick my dick in crazy*


I wonder if her sex noises are in that same fake tone she uses all the time.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Irving Maimway: NewportBarGuy: "OK" *oh my god why did i stick my dick in crazy*

I wonder if her sex noises are in that same fake tone she uses all the time.


With that deep manish voice... *yikes*
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Irving Maimway: NewportBarGuy: "OK" *oh my god why did i stick my dick in crazy*

I wonder if her sex noises are in that same fake tone she uses all the time.

With that deep manish voice... *yikes*


Great... now I have those sounds stuck in my head... thanks!
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'd like to think she used her deepest bass voice:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Irving Maimway: NewportBarGuy: "OK" *oh my god why did i stick my dick in crazy*

I wonder if her sex noises are in that same fake tone she uses all the time.

With that deep manish voice... *yikes*


Aren't there recordings of her real voice that sound nothing like the one she uses on stage?  I thought I saw that somewhere.  The "manish" voice was an act to come off as less feminine.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: NewportBarGuy: Irving Maimway: NewportBarGuy: "OK" *oh my god why did i stick my dick in crazy*

I wonder if her sex noises are in that same fake tone she uses all the time.

With that deep manish voice... *yikes*

Aren't there recordings of her real voice that sound nothing like the one she uses on stage?  I thought I saw that somewhere.  The "manish" voice was an act to come off as less feminine.


Definitely remember hearing about that... She's insane so it tracks perfectly.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Aren't there recordings of her real voice that sound nothing like the one she uses on stage?  I thought I saw that somewhere.  The "manish" voice was an act to come off as less feminine.

Definitely remember hearing about that... She's insane so it tracks perfectly.
Elizabeth Holmes Accidentally uses REAL VOICE !!
Youtube PjnsYz-xdOI
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Billionaire Girl-boss employs the trusty "a mean boy made me do it" defense.

Everyone is a feminist until it's time to do feminist shiat.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
farkin lol
 
houstondragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

scottbudman: Text messages between Elizabeth Holmes and Sunny Balwani today at the #Theranos trial. Holmes: "You are the breeze in desert for me." "My water." "And ocean." "Meant to be only together tiger." Balwani: "OK"


Willow (1988) - It went away
Youtube tJqcHJ_hk8A
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Tight"
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Who and who?
 
jake_lex
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Jack:  Tell you what, we coulda had a good life together! farkin' real good life! Had us a place of our own. But you didn't want it, Ennis! So what we got now is Brokeback Mountain! Everything's built on that! That's all we got, boy, farkin' all. So I hope you know that, even if you don't never know the rest! You count the damn few times we have been together in nearly twenty years and you measure the short farking leash you keep me on - and then you ask me about Mexico and tell me you'll kill me for needing somethin' I don't hardly never get. You have no idea how bad it gets! I'm not you... I can't make it on a coupla high-altitude farks once or twice a year! You are too much for me Ennis, you sonofawhoreson biatch! I wish I knew how to quit you.

Ennis: OK
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

OldRod: LOL, from the Twitter comments:

Romeo: But soft! What light through yonder window breaks? It is the east, and Juliet is the sun.

Juliet:  K


ftfy
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He was clearly in the "sick of her shiat" stage of the relationship.
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I've been deployed to the Middle East multiple times and did desert warfare training in the Mojave.

A "breeze in the desert," just feels like someone blasting you in the face with a hair dryer.
 
