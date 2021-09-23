 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Here's your butt clenching video of the day   (twitter.com) divider line
51
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

932 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Sep 2021 at 10:50 AM (22 minutes ago)



51 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat yikes.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's weird. She had crossed. Why jump back?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dammit just give me a login: That's weird. She had crossed. Why jump back?


It looks like she couldn't get around the guard mechanism by going left.  Hard to see, but there may be a fence there.  If she'd gone right originally, she could have made it around the end of the arm.  My guess is she saw she couldn't make it, so she panicked and ran back across

Whatever the reason, holy shiat!

I'm guessing she went home and changed pants after that
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dammit just give me a login: That's weird. She had crossed. Why jump back?


Why not go around the bar? Unless it locks in to something on the other side but I didn't see any evidence of it.

She was like almost there.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only that train was large and made lots of noise, maybe then she could tell it was coming.

Oh, and the gate down with the flashing lights too.

Darwin: "I'm disappoint."
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or even just go under it
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HedlessChickn: Or even just go under it


Bonus points if she did it limbo style
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yoinks
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HedlessChickn: dammit just give me a login: That's weird. She had crossed. Why jump back?

Why not go around the bar? Unless it locks in to something on the other side but I didn't see any evidence of it.

She was like almost there.


I saw the same thing... I think she could have gone a bit more to the right of the gate arm and/or go underneath it to safely make it across... or maybe, just maybe, wait a couple of seconds more until the train actually goes by before crossing it.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugram: HedlessChickn: dammit just give me a login: That's weird. She had crossed. Why jump back?

Why not go around the bar? Unless it locks in to something on the other side but I didn't see any evidence of it.

She was like almost there.

I saw the same thing... I think she could have gone a bit more to the right of the gate arm and/or go underneath it to safely make it across... or maybe, just maybe, wait a couple of seconds more until the train actually goes by before crossing it.


Well, see, that makes sense. Which is why it didn't happen that way.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how the facial recognition software in that cam blurred out the crossing guard arms to protect their identities.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The train looks like a bored cyclops ready to nom her

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Adrenaline: it's a free buzz
 
houstondragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

CBSNews: CLOSE CALL: A woman narrowly escaped being hit by a train when she ignored the lowered barriers and attempted to cross a level crossing at a station in Ermelo, Netherlands. https://t.co/iACMgpY5wt


Uh, don't try to race the goddamn train when the barriers are already down.

Darwin was SO close.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The poor driver of the train must have been bracing for a bloody mess.
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

OldRod: dammit just give me a login: That's weird. She had crossed. Why jump back?

It looks like she couldn't get around the guard mechanism by going left.  Hard to see, but there may be a fence there.  If she'd gone right originally, she could have made it around the end of the arm.  My guess is she saw she couldn't make it, so she panicked and ran back across

Whatever the reason, holy shiat!

I'm guessing she went home and changed pants after that


I'd tend to lean toward "suicidal, but indecisive about it".
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: That's weird. She had crossed. Why jump back?


well obviously because there was a barrier in her way and it would be wrong to go around, over or under it, you know again.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: [64.media.tumblr.com image 326x245]


Trains are blameless, holy creatures....
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: Or even just go under it


The gate, or the train?
Cause it'd be cool if it was the latter.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
atc.qld.edu.auView Full Size
 
Jesterling
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Misleading headline - I was expecting a link to something a bit less work friendly
 
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hilarious Dog Can't Get Through Open Gate
Youtube ZgIKkVlmTYQ
 
pounddawg
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Good thing she was wearing her brown pants.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
When I was a kid, just the Amsterdam street car was dangerous enough.  They were really fast.  For those who crossed in front of one made you either the quick or the dead.
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: I like how the facial recognition software in that cam blurred out the crossing guard arms to protect their identities.


Hey, think about how upset the poor crossing guard arms are that they failed their duty!

/ heh, duty
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Dumb Ways to Die
Youtube IJNR2EpS0jw
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What an IDIOT!!!!
 
fat boy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
844 Union Pacific Heritage incident at Brighton, CO
Youtube 14xbsubeb2Y


This one did not have a happy ending
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: If only that train was large and made lots of noise, maybe then she could tell it was coming.

Oh, and the gate down with the flashing lights too.


She knew the train was coming. Most likely she had SEEN the train too.

Problem with trains at full speed is that one tends to underestimate the time it takes to reach the point where you are. You see the train on a distance and you say to yourself, "I still have enough time" based on the apparent speed you feel it is approaching, but that is grossly misleading, and then you see the train much closer much sooner than you thought it would be, and by then it is too late.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That has to be the luckiest dumbest person I've seen in quite some time.
And here I thought Europeans were so sophisticated, but wooden shoes apparently keep you from navigating safely across the tracks.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sent from my iphone
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A swing and a miss for Darwin.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hugram: HedlessChickn: dammit just give me a login: That's weird. She had crossed. Why jump back?

Why not go around the bar? Unless it locks in to something on the other side but I didn't see any evidence of it.

She was like almost there.

I saw the same thing... I think she could have gone a bit more to the right of the gate arm and/or go underneath it to safely make it across... or maybe, just maybe, wait a couple of seconds more until the train actually goes by before crossing it.


Critical, reasoned thinking may not be her strong suit
 
stuffy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: The poor driver of the train must have been bracing for a bloody mess.


What I was thinking.  My wife has a nephew who is a train engineer.  He said that they were told to expect to hit at least one person in their career.  Usually they're in a car, but sometimes not. He actually hit someone in their truck a few years ago.  More time than not it's someone trying suicide by train, and there's absolutely nothing the engineer can do except report they hit someone.
 
Barbwiremike
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The way she crossed back over immediately made me assume this is a new TikTok challenge.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fat boy: [YouTube video: 844 Union Pacific Heritage incident at Brighton, CO]

This one did not have a happy ending


Indeed. "This video is age-restricted and only available on YouTube."
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I don't understand any of that.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: That's weird. She had crossed. Why jump back?



To get to the other side
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fat boy: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/14xbsube​b2Y?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

This one did not have a happy ending


Nothing like snuff with your morning coffee.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That was weird. She was right there at the end of the arm. Just take one step to the right and you're around it. Why is she running around like a moron?
 
geggy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fat boy: [YouTube video: 844 Union Pacific Heritage incident at Brighton, CO]

This one did not have a happy ending


Here's the close up shot:
cdn.ebaumsworld.comView Full Size
 
Ostman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: Adrenaline: it's a free buzz


It's a very thin line between "free" and "cost you your life".
 
fat boy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: fat boy: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/14xbsube​b2Y?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

This one did not have a happy ending

Nothing like snuff with your morning coffee.


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: Badmoodman: If only that train was large and made lots of noise, maybe then she could tell it was coming.

Oh, and the gate down with the flashing lights too.

She knew the train was coming. Most likely she had SEEN the train too.

Problem with trains at full speed is that one tends to underestimate the time it takes to reach the point where you are. You see the train on a distance and you say to yourself, "I still have enough time" based on the apparent speed you feel it is approaching, but that is grossly misleading, and then you see the train much closer much sooner than you thought it would be, and by then it is too late.


The thing that bothers me about this woman's actions is that this wasn't exactly a slow-moving train.  This wasn't the case of a freight train slowly navigating an urban area where it's planning on stopping shortly, or where the damn thing is a mile long and takes several minutes to pass.  The amount of inconvenience this commuter train causes by closing the road and walking path is almost nothing, it passes through quickly and the gates open again.  There's no reason to chance it.

This doesn't mean I excuse people running the gates at a freight train either, but I can see someone experienced with a level crossing on a freight line learning the behavior of the train and gates and figuring out about how much safety factor was built-in to judge whether or not they could make it across even after they've been prohibited from doing so.
 
TheDreadChefRoberts
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is it bad that I was hoping Darwin was driving the train?

Crossing back over was just taunting Darwin, showboating even.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So I'm watching this at work, and therefore my speakers are muted. Just as she starts panicking, someone on the heavily-trafficked commercial street our office frontages decides to start laying on their horn, which lasts all the way to the end of the video and, having provided unintentional soundtrack, now has my heart doing a little extra pitty-pat.

Thanks, random commuter, and whomever stirred their wrath, for contributing to my viewing experience.
 
fat boy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
She forgot how to do the Time Warp?
 
