(NPR)   September 21st will not be remembered in 2022
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: [Fark user image 850x477]


I MEMBA! I MEMBA!
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damnit I love that song.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's ok, a lot of people forget my birthday every year. ( ._.)
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arachnophobe: It's ok, a lot of people forget my birthday every year. ( ._.)


Sorry, Charlie. Happy belated birthday!
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He'll be back.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: He'll be back.


He's charming. His other stuff, some of it, is very good He is not a prolific YouTuber, but I subscribed.
 
your cats butt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arachnophobe: It's ok, a lot of people forget my birthday every year. ( ._.)


Hey! That's my birthday. Give it back!
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: He'll be back.


I dunno, dude seems like a pretty awesome guy, has a ton of other shiat going on, and isn't doing this for youtube fame or anything.

Trying to one up yourself every year and this be your thing doesn't strike me as his style and the stress you would want in your life.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: lindalouwho: He'll be back.

I dunno, dude seems like a pretty awesome guy, has a ton of other shiat going on, and isn't doing this for youtube fame or anything.


What else is he actually involved in? He seems super talented and I assume he's doing well enough to create these amazing videos, but I haven't really heard his name mentioned outside the September 21st videos.

// that and this video he did for "Ready Player One":
Rejected Theme Song from READY PLAYER ONE
Youtube VMBylNJQEbg
 
LeoffDaGrate
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Back in Junior High I met a girl, Claudia.  Pretty as all hell and smart and first love type stuff.  When this song came out, I was convinced the during the "Baw-di-aw" chorus they were singing "Claudia."  Even sang it to her.  Made her smile.  Still sing it that way.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: LineNoise: lindalouwho: He'll be back.

I dunno, dude seems like a pretty awesome guy, has a ton of other shiat going on, and isn't doing this for youtube fame or anything.

What else is he actually involved in? He seems super talented and I assume he's doing well enough to create these amazing videos, but I haven't really heard his name mentioned outside the September 21st videos.

// that and this video he did for "Ready Player One":
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/VMBylNJQ​Ebg]


He is a comedian and comedy writer with some decent credentials.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

LineNoise: lindalouwho: He'll be back.

I dunno, dude seems like a pretty awesome guy, has a ton of other shiat going on, and isn't doing this for youtube fame or anything.

Trying to one up yourself every year and this be your thing doesn't strike me as his style and the stress you would want in your life.


I agree that he probably wont be back. The toll something like that takes on you is surprising.

I do a haunted garage every year and have been doing it for ~15 years. it takes a few days to set up and although it was fun at the beginning the constant pursuit for new things, doing a complete clean out of the garage and the small amount of time it gets used really makes one question if it's worth it. I continue because of the stories from parents and kids talking about how it's a rite of passage to be brave enough to go through the garage is heartwarming but I lost the will to do it for any other reason years ago.

For Demi I can't imagine the pressure of something like this. Millions of people judging you and it can also have a direct impact on his career. I understand why he wants to stop.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

