 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Independent)   If everybody had an ocean / Across the U. S. A. / Then everybody'd be surfin' / Lake Michigan-a   (independent.co.uk) divider line
17
    More: Scary, Weather, Great Lakes, Storm, Michigan, Extreme weather, Wind, Lake Michigan, Lake Erie  
•       •       •

653 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Sep 2021 at 4:50 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Submitter sounds old.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Still not as bad as when it snows along Lakeshore Drive:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark In The Duck
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Too soon?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
16 foot waves can be scary, but not as trauma inducing as subby's headline.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I will let no denigration of the original Beach Boys lineup stand!

The Mike Love bullshiat cover band, they can go DIAF.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Perfect opportunity for a reboot
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
content.fortune.comView Full Size


12 foot peaks?

You can either SURF or you can FIGHT.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0saZi​L​V7-7E
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fark In The Duck: Too soon?

[Fark user image 850x496]


Well, the winds of November could come early.
 
Bathroom Samurai
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Am I the only one who thought of Nick Rivers?
 
robodog
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
16 footers aren't that unusual on the Lakes, I was once driving on the East Shoreway in Cleveland when a wave came and knocked my car from the #2 lane to the #4 lane and partially into the left shoulder, probably had about 3-4' before I would have hit the Jersey barrier. That one was probably closer to about 25'. Other than the massive force the thing I remember most about that was the fish that went sliding across my hood just below my windshield wipers, poor guy.
 
Salmon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Perfect opportunity for a reboot
[Fark user image 425x239]


no one puts Baby in a corner!
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Is this one of those storms that is called something like Durango or Gespacho? The thing that hit Corn Land a few years ago and flattened everything for hundreds of miles.

/ Camacho!? No ... um ...
 
strapp3r
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
16' waves in Chicago?

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Skeet Surfin'!
Youtube af9N7UhTMA8
 
ChrisDe
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Lake Michigan was angry that day, my friends.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
msrbley
‘’ less than a minute ago  

CrazyCurt: Is this one of those storms that is called something like Durango or Gespacho? The thing that hit Corn Land a few years ago and flattened everything for hundreds of miles.

/ Camacho!? No ... um ...


Derecho?  And no, I don't think so.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.