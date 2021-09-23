 Skip to content
(Manchester Evening News)   According to the CARma sutra, this is the 999 position   (manchestereveningnews.co.uk) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wouldn't that mean that they started out in the 666 position?

Although they only ended up on their side. The transition from 666 to 999 should, at least ideally, involve a full turnover. Perhaps they were unskilled.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Wouldn't that mean that they started out in the 666 position?

Although they only ended up on their side. The transition from 666 to 999 should, at least ideally, involve a full turnover. Perhaps they were unskilled.


I'd like to see you do better rolling down a hill!
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Luckily, all they had to do was get out, pick up the Yaris and set it right side up.

Daughter and I made a cross-country trip in her Yaris several years ago. Fully loaded it was able to keep up with traffic at 70-80mph. I was impressed. It was snug, though, but we both survived. She still has it. Good little car.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a Toyota Yaris for 12 years - but never felt compelled to have "relations" in it.
The same goes for the canoe I've had for 40 years.
 
pwkpete
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nein nein nein?
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well if they had properly used the "hand brake" they could have waited until they were home to play around.
 
Pista
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From TFA: the couple occupying this Yaris had parked up and were strengthening their relationship.


lol
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The couple, who had decided to 'strengthen their relationship' inside the Toyota Yaris, according to officers, accidentally let the handbrake go.

That's why you put it in gear AND set the handbrake.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: I had a Toyota Yaris for 12 years - but never felt compelled to have "relations" in it.
The same goes for the canoe I've had for 40 years.


So, you never found the little man in it?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Does that have to go on the Carfux?
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Damaskas had an appropriate number for this occasion ...

Damaskas - Making Love In A Subaru (1979)
Youtube -IKoGt-Pk8A
 
