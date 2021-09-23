 Skip to content
(WVLT 8 Knoxville)   Woman damaged guardrail, abandoned burning vehicle, stripped to only a mask, tail and underwear, and assaulted officers. Wait... tail?   (wvlt.tv) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She looks like a young Conan O'Brien.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to party with her:

"Officers followed Ferrante, who then pretended to be defecating near a dog enclosure while talking to the dog in the enclosure, the report said. Ferrante then began eating grass from the lawn, according to the report. "
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
dj_bigbird
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I've seen "tails" people can "wear" by uh....inserting them.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Whar Matty Mouse?
 
Soccerhead
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Abandoning burning car while naked?
What's she supposed to do?
Stay in the car and get burned?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Maybe she was growing a tail, ie shiatting herself.

/what the deuce
 
Geralt
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you cancel furry conventions two years in a row. No way to let out their zoonotic tension and then suddenly it bursts out all at once.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Ferrante, who then pretended to be defecating near a dog enclosure while talking to the dog in the enclosure, the report said. Ferrante then began eating grass from the lawn, according to the report.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I want to party with her:

"Officers followed Ferrante, who then pretended to be defecating near a dog enclosure while talking to the dog in the enclosure, the report said. Ferrante then began eating grass from the lawn, according to the report. "


There's a fair chance she does more than "talk" with dogs.

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I want to party with her:

"Officers followed Ferrante, who then pretended to be defecating near a dog enclosure while talking to the dog in the enclosure, the report said. Ferrante then began eating grass from the lawn, according to the report. "


Swing by the Pol tab.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
People are still doing bath salts?
 
nytmare
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Soccerhead: Abandoning burning car while naked?
What's she supposed to do?
Stay in the car and get burned?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Officers followed Ferrante, who then pretended to be defecating near a dog enclosure while talking to the dog in the enclosure, the report said. Ferrante then began eating grass from the lawn, according to the report."

Enjoy future job hunts, Marisa!
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The head line had bad naked all over it. Meh naked I'm OM with, so yea there are days I'd hit it.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Officers managed to arrest Ferrante while she attempted to kick, punch and bite them, the report said. While in custody, Ferrante reportedly told officers that she was "called to abandon her car and go into the woods naked."

Oh she's christian.
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ferrante was charged with indecent exposure, evading arrest, criminal trespass, resisting arrest, assault on a first responder, disorderly conduct, obstructing a highway, reckless endangerment, duty upon striking fixtures upon a highway and not providing an immediate notice of an accident.

What's the point? How about getting her some mental health help that she obviously needs.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Matty the Mouse to the white courtesy phone!
 
powhound
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yeah, instead of all those charges how about mental help and/or a detox facility?
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Akuinnen: Ferrante was charged with indecent exposure, evading arrest, criminal trespass, resisting arrest, assault on a first responder, disorderly conduct, obstructing a highway, reckless endangerment, duty upon striking fixtures upon a highway and not providing an immediate notice of an accident.

What's the point? How about getting her some mental health help that she obviously needs.


That doesnt keep the cop business going.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Officers followed Ferrante, who then pretended to be defecating near a dog enclosure while talking to the dog in the enclosure, the report said. Ferrante then began eating grass from the lawn,

Getting a woman to do that usually costs extra.
 
Flincher
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
100% Tennessee Meth
 
Marcos P
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

LewDux: [i.imgur.com image 267x200][64.media.tumblr.com image 267x200]


Oh ffs hahahaha
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "Officers followed Ferrante, who then pretended to be defecating near a dog enclosure while talking to the dog in the enclosure, the report said. Ferrante then began eating grass from the lawn, according to the report."

Enjoy future job hunts, Marisa!


Only Fans is hiring.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

UberDave: She looks like a young Conan O'Brien.


Squirrel Girl's fallen on hard times since Thanos :P
 
MOPAR BLUE [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Matty the Mouse to the white courtesy phone!


He said on the Twitters that he was perma-banned. He didn't elaborate.
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"who then pretended to be defecating near a dog enclosure while talking to the dog in the enclosure, the report said. Ferrante then began eating grass from the lawn, according to the report"

Because jail is the right place for her! She clearly has no mental issues [/sarcasm]
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Akuinnen: Ferrante was charged with indecent exposure, evading arrest, criminal trespass, resisting arrest, assault on a first responder, disorderly conduct, obstructing a highway, reckless endangerment, duty upon striking fixtures upon a highway and not providing an immediate notice of an accident.

What's the point? How about getting her some mental health help that she obviously needs.


The two aren't necessarily mutually exclusive. Charging her and then (hopefully) finding her incompetent at least puts her on a national prohibited list for firearm purchases.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Cindy????

Is that you? .....long time, no see, Girl!!!
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: I've seen "tails" people can "wear" by uh....inserting them.


Thanks. I was having lunch.
Was.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MOPAR BLUE: Rent Party: Matty the Mouse to the white courtesy phone!

He said on the Twitters that he was perma-banned. He didn't elaborate.


What?

Farkin' Fark.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Charge her all you want but that's mental illness.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MOPAR BLUE: Rent Party: Matty the Mouse to the white courtesy phone!

He said on the Twitters that he was perma-banned. He didn't elaborate.


Why???
 
Luse
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: Cindy????

Is that you? .....long time, no see, Girl!!!


You know one too huh? Just how farking common is this?
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

edmo: Charge her all you want but that's mental illness.


The foundation of the cop industry is keeping all of us terrified. The news is part of it.

Together they portray not a world in which sick people are roaming the streets uncared for and unwanted but one where dangerous psychos lurk behind every dog enclosure just waiting to poop on you.
 
