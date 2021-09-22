 Skip to content
(CNN)   It's not a Slatesplanation because it's on CNN, but here's what women think when they look at Gabby Petito. Yes, all women. Yes, including you   (cnn.com) divider line
9
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Cable TV broadcasts 24x7x365, and all that air time has to be filled.

This is the garbage they fill it with.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Stories like Gabby Petito's capture all women's imaginations because they highlight the fact that women are at most risk from those they should be able to trust."

Well yeah. As she mentions, Women of Color's fears are priced into the system-but white women's are not. So reactions are different.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The biggest threat to women are men, even the men they love and trust.

Sounds about right.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
How about what guys think when they look at that doucher she was with?  I may have given away the body of the article in the headline.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 585x329] [View Full Size image _x_]


holy-shiat...I laughed very hard at this!

/hate that farking commercial
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So CNN who covered the story incessantly is complaining about the media covering the Incessantly.

I will now translate for the media impaired we know we cover missing white women more than anything else but that raises our ratings and allows us to charge more for as what we feel bad about it so will write the story that no one will read and that makes it OK
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark: The media is a bunch of racists who constantly report on missing white women.

Also Fark: Here's the 63rd thread dedicated to said missing white woman.
 
