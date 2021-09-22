 Skip to content
(NPR)   Space Force would like to clarify that they do not know what a "Battlestar Galactica" is and did not design their uniforms for cosplay purposes   (npr.org) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And their insignia is a copy of Starfleet's. It'd be funny if they ripped off something from Lost in Space.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone got pics for comparison?
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bullshiat. Space force is full of sci-fi geeks. They know what their doing.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Xai: Anyone got pics for comparison?

Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Actor Grace Park wears her Battlestar Galactica uniform in New York City. The costume is drawing comparisons to the U.S. Space Force's new uniforms.

Hey, she wore and Air Force uniform in Stargate...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/When she was 12 years old, apparently.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
it's funny that they're butt-hurt.

I keep waiting for this whole topic to be copyrighted by theOnion(Tm).
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So say they all.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Still no word on why the pants were sized for fupas, even if neither model had one.
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Nothing that orange POS did should remain. His only legacy should be shame. Get rid of the Space Force--any of its functions could be covered by the other branches of the military.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Frak Space Force
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Should have gone with the other Battlestar uniforms

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


But the dirty secret; Space Force secretly wants to be tankers;
Fark user imageView Full Size


Everyone want to be a tanker. Some just lie about it.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I thought they scrapped Space Force because the Air Force already had a program.

Also, isn't there an unspoken rule that countries aren't supposed to weaponize space (don't know if ICBMs count)?
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Miss5280: Get rid of the Space Force--any of its functions could be covered by the other branches of the military.


It has been around since the end of WWII. This is just a (stupid) rebranding. It's still essentially part of the Air Force.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I thought they scrapped Space Force because the Air Force already had a program.

Also, isn't there an unspoken rule that countries aren't supposed to weaponize space (don't know if ICBMs count)?


It's the same branch.  There are no pulse rifles or dropships.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
sure-jan.gif
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Tunic aside, those pants are just unfortunate, bordering on tragic.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Space farce.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I thought they scrapped Space Force because the Air Force already had a program.

Also, isn't there an unspoken rule that countries aren't supposed to weaponize space (don't know if ICBMs count)?


There has a been  a treaty since the late 50s or early 60s prohibiting weapons of war in space.

Afaik, the U.S. is the only signatory to not immediately start violating it.

Even saying that, the U.S. has been scraping as close to the edge as possible without violating the actual wording.
Our first anti sat weapons were plane launched from very high altitudes, and you could argue that the use of satellites to target and guide weapons are a violation.

No idea what classified shiat has been going on
 
gar1013
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Xai: Anyone got pics for comparison?


syfy.comView Full Size


Looks nothing like this.

/original or GTFO
//the new one sucked
///you know it's true
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Of course they didn't.

People who cosplay make sure their costumes fit.
 
gar1013
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I thought they scrapped Space Force because the Air Force already had a program.

Also, isn't there an unspoken rule that countries aren't supposed to weaponize space (don't know if ICBMs count)?


No. It's just that we are one of the only countries that can.

Drones are just the first step. Soon we will be using satellites to kill harmless families in Afghanistan.
 
cefm
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They're copying the wrong side. Chrome is beautiful.
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Also, isn't there an unspoken rule that countries aren't supposed to weaponize space (don't know if ICBMs count)?


I was always told it was a signed treaty. I guess they were wrong.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: Still no word on why the pants were sized for fupas, even if neither model had one.


The pants on the.. um.. space cadet? on the left don't fit her very well.

This whole thing is a stupid farking idea.
 
gar1013
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

cefm: They're copying the wrong side. Chrome is beautiful.
[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x384]


Plus, he has eyes like KITT from Knight Rider.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I was hoping for something a little more "Buck Rogers"-y.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: I was hoping for something a little more "Buck Rogers"-y.
[Fark user image image 425x637]


He should track down his mohel for a chat.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NINEv2: The pants on the.. um.. space cadet?


They really missed a great branding opportunity to call their troops Space Cadets.
 
gar1013
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: I was hoping for something a little more "Buck Rogers"-y.
[Fark user image image 425x637]


Can you imagine how stressful any meal involving a tomato based sauce would be?
 
GoatBoy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mugato: Xai: Anyone got pics for comparison?

[Fark user image 185x272]


[Fark user image 202x250]


Ok, Boomer.
 
toast28
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Miss5280: Nothing that orange POS did should remain. His only legacy should be shame. Get rid of the Space Force--any of its functions could be covered by the other branches of the military.


I could understand a cyber force but why space?
 
Egalitarian
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What about Martian Marine space armor? These Space Force squads need a tank in the party.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You nerds are really gonna be triggered when they unveil the Space Force special forces uniforms

nonsa.plView Full Size
 
Izunbacol
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
First thing I saw with that flap was a bellhop uniform and the 80's Star Trek uniform.  But... I haven't watched Battlestar Galactica. 

startpage.comView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

gar1013: /original or GTFO
//the new one sucked
///you know it's true


I haven't even seen the new one but I'm not one to automatically think the original of anything is necessarily the best. Besides, even though I liked it as a kid, the original really wasn't that great.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Needs more sleeve zippers.
Fark user imageView Full Size


And/or purple wigs.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oopsboom
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i sure am glad we spent untold billions to create this new branch of the military that:

1. does exactly what the air force handled before
2. but with more inter-branch disputes and friction
3. while trolling people
 
gar1013
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mugato: gar1013: /original or GTFO
//the new one sucked
///you know it's true

I haven't even seen the new one but I'm not one to automatically think the original of anything is necessarily the best. Besides, even though I liked it as a kid, the original really wasn't that great.


The original had fantastic music, and was a good example of the aesthetic of 1970s Sci-Fi, even if they did owe a lot to Star Wars.

The 70s had the best Sci-Fi aesthetic because everything else about that decade sucked unless you were a member of Led Zeppelin.
 
gar1013
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: Needs more sleeve zippers.
[Fark user image image 750x741]

And/or purple wigs.
[Fark user image image 599x476]


Think the carpet matches the drapes?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mugato: And their insignia is a copy of Starfleet's.


At least post the image....

cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.netView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

oopsboom: i sure am glad we spent untold billions to create this new branch of the military that:

1. does exactly what the air force handled before
2. but with more inter-branch disputes and friction
3. while trolling people


By your rationale, we shouldn't have the Air Force.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The Space Force lasted longer than Firefly.

/That's a gorram shame.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: Everyone want to be a tanker. Some just lie about it.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Not quite everyone, tank boy.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gar1013: Xai: Anyone got pics for comparison?

[syfy.com image 850x479]

Looks nothing like this.

/original or GTFO
//the new one sucked
///you know it's true


I loved both of them. (BSG 1980 excepted)

The new one was superior to me, but they had a lot more time to make it more compelling.  (And special effects improvements/increased budget, etc, but mostly more seasons to flesh out the characters)
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Uh huh, just like Sam Smith had never heard that Tom Petty song and Greta Van Fleet had no idea who Led Zeppelin is.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Laobaojun: Everyone want to be a tanker. Some just lie about it.

[Fark user image 850x460]

Not quite everyone, tank boy.


Jealousy is ugly.
 
