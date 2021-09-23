 Skip to content
(Jerusalem Post)   Giant Meteor 2021: "Missed them by *that* much"   (jpost.com)
    Asteroid, large asteroid, close distance, Solar System, asteroid tracker EarthSky, Sun, planets Mercury, Planet  
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
2021 SG...9942 Apophis...

They're going to have one next year called "2022 Teal'C" or something...
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
...but because it came from the direction of the Sun, scientists didn't see it coming.

"The sun was in our eyes!!!"


The Blues Brothers - Jake's Excuses
Youtube JFvujknrBuE
 
oldfool
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Damn no Bernie and now no giant meteor this really is the worst time line
 
nytmare
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's like, the size of 6 or 7 smaller asteroids.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There arent any asteroids in the bible.

FAKE NEWS.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Jerusalem times? Did we deflect with lasers?
 
Flincher
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
27 With Dadbod Though
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Did Nazi this coming?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Don't Feel Bad, Meteor! Every great success starts with a few failures. WE KNOW YOU CAN DO IT!

#MoodFor2020-2021
 
GalFisk
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I wouldn't call half the distance between the earth and the moon "skimmed". The moon is almost 30 Earth diameters away. Half of that is about as close as hitting the edge of a dartboard is to hitting the bullseye.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This planet sucks so much, no meteor wants to waste its life hitting us.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
There's a lot of sky to look at and I would not be surprised to learn that we cut back on ELE (Extinction Level Event) asteroid watch because we try to save money in the dumbest ways possible.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: There's a lot of sky to look at and I would not be surprised to learn that we cut back on ELE (Extinction Level Event) asteroid watch because we try to save money in the dumbest ways possible.


On the other hand, there's not much we can do about it should we spot one with little time left.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
BERNIE LOST
GET OVER IT
 
NINEv2
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

UberDave: 2021 SG...9942 Apophis...

They're going to have one next year called "2022 Teal'C" or something...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisispete
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: There's a lot of sky to look at and I would not be surprised to learn that we cut back on ELE (Extinction Level Event) asteroid watch because we try to save money in the dumbest ways possible.


As a matter of fact in November NASA is launching a probe to practice deflecting an asteroid.

https://www.nasa.gov/planetarydefense​/​dart
 
TWX
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Interesting that despite this asteroid's approximate size being pretty on-par with what scientists think caused Barringer/Meteor Crater in NE Arizona, TFA doesn't mention this at all.

That impact 50,000 years ago caused regional devastation.  When one drives-in to the visitor's center there's evidence of ejecta that was thrown a couple of kilometers if I remember right.

Heres a semi-scholarly article on the phenomenon, the images start in the latter half of the document:
https://www.lpi.usra.edu/publications​/​books/barringer_crater_guidebook/chapt​er_8.pdf

If an impactor of this size were to strike it would undoubtedly cause regional devastation, probably would cause some fairly pronounced atmospheric contamination in the greater region, and may well trigger earthquakes depending on where it hits.  If it were to hit a city, bye-bye city.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Destructor: This planet sucks so much, no meteor wants to waste its life hitting us.


Honestly? That's probably why no aliens have made themselves known to us. We kill, maim, harass and abuse ourselves. What would we do if we discovered that we were a small blue dot in an insignificant galactic backwater?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TWX: Interesting that despite this asteroid's approximate size being pretty on-par with what scientists think caused Barringer/Meteor Crater in NE Arizona, TFA doesn't mention this at all.

That impact 50,000 years ago caused regional devastation.  When one drives-in to the visitor's center there's evidence of ejecta that was thrown a couple of kilometers if I remember right.

Heres a semi-scholarly article on the phenomenon, the images start in the latter half of the document:
https://www.lpi.usra.edu/publications/​books/barringer_crater_guidebook/chapt​er_8.pdf

If an impactor of this size were to strike it would undoubtedly cause regional devastation, probably would cause some fairly pronounced atmospheric contamination in the greater region, and may well trigger earthquakes depending on where it hits.  If it were to hit a city, bye-bye city.


Statistically, it's most likely to hit water. Which would suck for several cities.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Destructor: This planet sucks so much, no meteor wants to waste its life hitting us.

Honestly? That's probably why no aliens have made themselves known to us. We kill, maim, harass and abuse ourselves. What would we do if we discovered that we were a small blue dot in an insignificant galactic backwater?


Counterpoint: We openly study geese, and geese are assholes.
 
stuffy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Damn
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Destructor: iheartscotch: There's a lot of sky to look at and I would not be surprised to learn that we cut back on ELE (Extinction Level Event) asteroid watch because we try to save money in the dumbest ways possible.

On the other hand, there's not much we can do about it should we spot one with little time left.


Still...saving money, which does not actually exist, in the dumbest ways possible.

Even if we did see one in time to do something about it...Red Hats would insist that it was fake, we should not spend money on it, what is Joe Biden hiding with this asteroid nonsense and insist we form a congressional committee to determine the best course of action.

/ yes....money is just extant as Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny, any god or goddess or long term happiness.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: iheartscotch: Destructor: This planet sucks so much, no meteor wants to waste its life hitting us.

Honestly? That's probably why no aliens have made themselves known to us. We kill, maim, harass and abuse ourselves. What would we do if we discovered that we were a small blue dot in an insignificant galactic backwater?

Counterpoint: We openly study geese, and geese are assholes.


Study? Yes. Have meaningful interaction and exchange of ideas with? Other than that one lady who posts videos with her pet domestic goose on YouTube...probably not.

/ We'd probably make good pets but in the wild? We are giant asshats.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Join our fight against the sun! Service guarantees citizenship!
 
