(KHON2 Honolulu)   'Maderna' woman can't spell 'Zoom' either   (khon2.com) divider line
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good let things get worse genius.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chloe Mrozak

I don't think she ever stood a chance at spelling anything right, with that name.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a moran.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THERE IS NO MADERNA ONLY ZUM
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

When they were installing eyes on this biatch they just kinda grabbed some and threw them in the general direction of her face.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two response:

1) "They're not sending their best."
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chloe Mrozak

buckeyebrain: What a moran mroan.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who cares about Zoom? iPods are far superior.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't really matter if you have the money that comes with being married to Guy Ritchie.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
missed it by = much.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Criminals gonna crime.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad people are being caught and charged for having fake vaccine cards.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ermagerd, Maderna!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Several regerts
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: [pbs.twimg.com image 438x438]
When they were installing eyes on this biatch they just kinda grabbed some and threw them in the general direction of her face.


I don't even think this is a real person I think it's a composite drawing
 
Gestalt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: Her card listed she apparently received the 'Maderna' vaccine instead of Moderna - which is the correct spelling of the vaccine.

Why make it any easier for the antivax CHUDs?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: [pbs.twimg.com image 438x438]
When they were installing eyes on this biatch they just kinda grabbed some and threw them in the general direction of her face.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sounds like she's about to find out even more than she was going to.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

waxbeans: dothemath: [pbs.twimg.com image 438x438]
When they were installing eyes on this biatch they just kinda grabbed some and threw them in the general direction of her face.

I don't even think this is a real person I think it's a composite drawing


I bet you a thousand dollars she has a wrist tattoo.
 
Some Bass Playing Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
She looks like a boss I had once. Great boss, but still a pain in my ass.
 
Salmon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dothemath: waxbeans: dothemath: [pbs.twimg.com image 438x438]
When they were installing eyes on this biatch they just kinda grabbed some and threw them in the general direction of her face.

I don't even think this is a real person I think it's a composite drawing

I bet you a thousand dollars she has a wrist tattoo.


I'd double down that there's a tramp stamp as well.
 
GrymReeper
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I wonder if she can spell, "gaol".
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Salmon: dothemath: waxbeans: dothemath: [pbs.twimg.com image 438x438]
When they were installing eyes on this biatch they just kinda grabbed some and threw them in the general direction of her face.

I don't even think this is a real person I think it's a composite drawing

I bet you a thousand dollars she has a wrist tattoo.

I'd double down that there's a tramp stamp as well.


And its a fu*king dolphin, I know it.
 
aperson
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I won't shed a tear if they throw the book at her, but as long as she never goes back to Hawaii I doubt she'll face any consequences.  If the police in Illinois pull her over, is Hawaii really going to pay to have her escorted all the way back to Hawaii to stand trial for a misdemeanor? I doubt it.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: dothemath: [pbs.twimg.com image 438x438]
When they were installing eyes on this biatch they just kinda grabbed some and threw them in the general direction of her face.

[Fark user image image 355x646]


Ha haa! This guy gets it!
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I can see why she gave up on spelling.
Fark user image
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sick of this lunacy
 
aperson
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dbaggins: I'm glad people are being caught and charged for having fake vaccine cards.


Yeah.  For a while the only people arrested were the ones who were selling them.  I'm hearing more about people getting busted using them recently though.
 
Fark In The Duck
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wasn't she the one in court crying to the judge saying, "I swear I'm not a bad person" and promising to do whatever was needed to fix it?  Yeah, well....about that.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Chloe Mrozak

I don't think she ever stood a chance at spelling anything right, with that name.


What do you want to bet her name is actually Cleo and she can't spell that right, either?
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dothemath: Salmon: dothemath: waxbeans: dothemath: [pbs.twimg.com image 438x438]
When they were installing eyes on this biatch they just kinda grabbed some and threw them in the general direction of her face.

I don't even think this is a real person I think it's a composite drawing

I bet you a thousand dollars she has a wrist tattoo.

I'd double down that there's a tramp stamp as well.

And its a fu*king dolphin, I know it.


Astrology symbol is a five point favorite over an ankh
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Salmon: dothemath: waxbeans: dothemath: [pbs.twimg.com image 438x438]
When they were installing eyes on this biatch they just kinda grabbed some and threw them in the general direction of her face.

I don't even think this is a real person I think it's a composite drawing

I bet you a thousand dollars she has a wrist tattoo.

I'd double down that there's a tramp stamp as well.


I'll double that betting she banged someone during her bachelorette party
 
fsbilly
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
telegraph.co.ukView Full Size
 
vgss
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Court:

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
limerickey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That name must have given her a real tenuous relationship with vowels from the start.
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fsbilly: [telegraph.co.uk image 850x532]


I just got off probation a few days ago, and here you go making me all stabby again.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

aperson: I won't shed a tear if they throw the book at her, but as long as she never goes back to Hawaii I doubt she'll face any consequences.  If the police in Illinois pull her over, is Hawaii really going to pay to have her escorted all the way back to Hawaii to stand trial for a misdemeanor? I doubt it.


That's true, but she still be held for up to 30 days in a Illinois jail
 
Salmon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: Salmon: dothemath: waxbeans: dothemath: [pbs.twimg.com image 438x438]
When they were installing eyes on this biatch they just kinda grabbed some and threw them in the general direction of her face.

I don't even think this is a real person I think it's a composite drawing

I bet you a thousand dollars she has a wrist tattoo.

I'd double down that there's a tramp stamp as well.

I'll double that betting she banged someone during her bachelorette party


hey, at least she's vacinateded.
 
