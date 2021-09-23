 Skip to content
(Kent Online) MOD asks companies if they'd like to have a go at removing the masts from the sunken SS Richard Montgomery so it's no longer a danger to shipping. Oh, and if they can also remove the unexploded ordnance while they're at it, that'd be great
    More: Scary, Unexploded ordnance, Isle of Sheppey, Sheerness, SS Richard Montgomery, Last May, MP Gordon Henderson, behalf of the DfT, American ship's distinctive masts  
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just me, but isn't all the old boom booms the rest threat to shipping, not the masts so much
 
Marcos P
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Call nick cage heyooo
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Call nick cage heyooo


Talk to Nick, talk to Nick! Why does it always have to be me?
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If anything, the masts mark the site of the wreck. Why remove them?
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

baka-san: Just me, but isn't all the old boom booms the rest threat to shipping, not the masts so much


Yes, but bloody idiots keep on paddling up to them to grab a selfie & every time that happens the police, coast guard & various EOD teams get called out.

The zone around the wreck is illegal to enter without permission but the masts are a kind of 'attractive nuisance'. to feckwits.
 
mrparks
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
According to France the UK should just USE THEIR SUBMARINES!
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Manager on Duty?
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: If anything, the masts mark the site of the wreck. Why remove them?


Don't worry, the buoys have this covered...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Target Builder [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Bidder Question: Is it permissible to use the unexplored ordinance to remove the masts?
 
Stantz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Target Builder: Bidder Question: Is it permissible to use the unexplored ordinance to remove the masts?


According to a survey conducted in 2000, by the United Kingdom Maritime and Coastguard Agency the wreck still held munitions containing approximately 1,400 tonnes (1,500 short tons) of TNT high explosive. These comprise the following items of ordnance:
286 × 2,000 lb (910 kg) high explosive bombs
4,439 × 1,000 lb (450 kg) bombs of various types
1,925 × 500 lb (230 kg) bombs
2,815 fragmentation bombs and bomb clusters
Various explosive booster charges
Various smoke bombs, including white phosphorus bombs
Various pyrotechnic signals

According to a BBC News report in 1970, it was determined that if the wreck of Richard Montgomery exploded, it would throw a 1,000-foot-wide (300 m) column of water and debris nearly 10,000 feet (3,000 m) into the air and generate a wave 16 feet (5 m) high. Almost every window in Sheerness (pop. circa 20,000) would be broken and buildings would be damaged by the blast.

Sounds like fun, let's do it
 
Thisbymaster
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The solution is to blow it all up and film it.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Thisbymaster: The solution is to blow it all up and film it.


I think we found Michael Bay's Fark handle!
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There's no need to rush, it's only been there for 76 years. I doesn't become urgent until at least a century has passed.

/Generations of procrastinators, proudly passing on their legacy
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Seems like a couple well-placed taps with a hammer could take care of both the issues. Just need to find someone to do it.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Eh, skip the mods and go right to Drew. Or maybe Jeff.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
See, now an optimist might say that sounds like two problems that could be solved VERY quickly...
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

What's with the Battlestar Galactica references today.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I'm already organizing the next Fark party
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
overdrive.ieView Full Size
 
indy_kid
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just get it over with.  Rig a charge, drop it, run away.

I doubt all of the ordnance would blow, simply due to age and conditions.  No one with any sense will take the job, unless the MOD is willing to pay 5x what the damages would be, so evacuate the nearby area and let 'er rip.  Use the contract money for repairs.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I don't know why the people that green headlines are involved in this, but I guess Fark has more reach than I realized
 
snowshovel
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

baka-san: Just me, but isn't all the old boom booms the rest threat to shipping, not the masts so much


The bombs going off happens once, if they ever do. The masts are a 24/7 danger if you aren't looking for them.

If argue the masts are the real danger.
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Better to do it in controlled circumstances then when a drunk speedboat pilot crashes into it.

I was thinking this:  get a bunch of barges and pile them high with sandbags.  Anchor them in a big circle around the ship, so they can deflect the blast and shockwave away from shore.  Then have a naval helicopter or patrol plane practice depth-charge drops until the damn thing explodes.

Have the beaches cleared and the residents stay inside after taping their windows.
 
Stantz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

hissatsu: There's no need to rush, it's only been there for 76 years. I doesn't become urgent until at least a century has passed.

/Generations of procrastinators, proudly passing on their legacy

One of the reasons that the explosives have not been removed was the unfortunate outcome of a similar operation in July 1967, to neutralize the contents of the Polish cargo ship Kielce, that sank in 1946, off Folkestone in the English Channel. During preliminary work, Kielce exploded with a force equivalent to an earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale, digging a 20-foot-deep (6 m) crater in the seabed and bringing "panic and chaos" to Folkestone, although there were no injuries.Kielce was at least 3 or 4 miles (4.8 or 6.4 km) from land, sunk in deeper water than Richard Montgomery, and had "just a fraction" of the load of explosives.


Sounds like fun, let's do it

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SS_Rich​a​rd_Montgomery
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Drone strike it. Don't worry about permission. Claim it was an equipment malfunction and fire a E-1.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: What's with the Battlestar Galactica references today.


Well, y'see, all of this has happened before and so - naturally - all of this will happen again.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

hissatsu: There's no need to rush, it's only been there for 76 years. I doesn't become urgent until at least a century has passed.

/Generations of procrastinators, proudly passing on their legacy


Well, they would, if they ever got around to it.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: If anything, the masts mark the site of the wreck. Why remove them?


The DfT is looking at this project now because the latest surveys indicated the wreck was degrading and the masts were putting pressure on the deck plating.

If the masks collapse the deck plating, you could have an unplanned detonation.

As far as just blowing the whole thing up, I'm guessing it still has fuel onboard, that they don't want spreading out uncontrolled after an explosion.
 
