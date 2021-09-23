 Skip to content
 
(KSDK St. Louis)   That bonding moment, when a boy and his mom pistol whip and carjack someone together   (ksdk.com) divider line
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"I just think this puts him on a wrong path,"

Oh for  sure, we gotta nip this thing in the bud before the little scamp gets up to some real mischief.
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Memories 🙂
 
The5thElement
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If you want to get anywhere in the criminal life, ya have to start young.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That brings a tear to my eye.....or is it blood from the pistol whipping? Well one of those two.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"I just think this puts him on a wrong path," Dr. MusangaliCaptain Obvious said.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Somebody must have said Shenanigans.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

maudibjr: Memories 🙂


They will have a toast to it at his wedding. Assuming he has one and both make it to it.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Now that's an engaged parent.  Unlike most boomers.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sometimes you just can't find a babysitter and have to bring your child to work.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ma Barker would be proud of her and her son.

biography.comView Full Size
 
The5thElement
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Lil' man is going to have some serious street cred when he gets to juvie, at least until they find out he was with mommy.
 
