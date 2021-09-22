 Skip to content
(NPR)   The story that's all over the news about 2 men who went missing in June and August. You've heard and read all about it so much, sorry to bore you   (npr.org) divider line
    More: Murica, Police, Law enforcement agency, Daniel Robinson, families of Jelani Day, Detective, Criminal Investigation Department, team of police, Bloomington Police Department  
sunsetlamp [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Black *and* male.  Huh.

Anyway, how about Gabby Petito though?  What are your theories?  Could she still be alive??  I need to know more!
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. Just wow.
So we already have a missing white girl presumed dead. Now her white boyfriend is also missing, maybe kidnapped for all we know.
And now people of color want to make this all about them?
How insensitive is that??

/trawling? What's that?
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. I am old enough to remember when pictures of missing people were printed on milk cartons. When publishing today is so inexpensive due to the Internet, there is no reason why the profiles of all missing shouldn't be more widely publicized.

I have to smh at the hypocrisy of the 24/7 infonews media right now though, even the ones who claim to be outraged about 'missing white girl syndrome'. Because when is the last time they themselves actually featured a story about missing people of color? They have the platform, they can and should step up.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's actually really sad that other people have to go "and what about US?!"
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
TLDR
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm wondering about the clothes the men were wearing when they were last seen being found in their cars.

Is it allowed to send DNA samples to another lab within the state as long as chain of custody is recorded?
 
woodjf
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
White? Black? Male female? Where did they stand on vaccinations?
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: Good. I am old enough to remember when pictures of missing people were printed on milk cartons. When publishing today is so inexpensive due to the Internet, there is no reason why the profiles of all missing shouldn't be more widely publicized.

I have to smh at the hypocrisy of the 24/7 infonews media right now though, even the ones who claim to be outraged about 'missing white girl syndrome'. Because when is the last time they themselves actually featured a story about missing people of color? They have the platform, they can and should step up.


Hypocrisy in the media? I'm gobsmacked and flummoxed to even consider that as a possibility!
 
Animatronik
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Regardless of the other circumstances, the public is always more fascinated by weird murder cases. The Petito case looked like one from the start.

These look more like weird suicides. But they deserve more attention. A little ridiculous to blame racism for the coverage too. White dudes doing this would fare no better.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Meh.  White women...black men.  Everyone is missing something.

Anyway, where the fark are my car keys?
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I actually have law enforcement forensic training and ummm... I'm gonna scream corruption. I don't believe you. Then contact an agency you have agreement with. This is willful choice of not following up on an investigation.

"Carmen Bolden Day told member station WGLT that the discovery of the body has seemingly brought her son's case to a standstill. She said state police collected DNA samples from her family members on Sept. 6 but was told that the police lab does not have the chemical needed to process the samples."
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'll tell you what, they're both dead.

It bothers me that the authorities haven't found them yet, but it bothers me even more that in searching for both men they find MORE human remains of other people.

America is just a giant abandoned hit and run car, with a trunk full of dead hookers, illegally parked on an Indian burial ground, and ain't nobody looking too hard.
 
