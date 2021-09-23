 Skip to content
Brian Laundrie was seen in a video, reading a novel about missing women. In related news, if you've ever read a crime novel, the police will be by shortly
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Also on his reading list.
lipstiq.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
donstuff.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
IP [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I literally can't roll my eyes any harder...
 
Etchy333 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ohhh, that's probably where he got the idea!
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone get a snap of him reading a book titled "How to commit suicide and have your corpse eaten by gators?"
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Every day is Laundrie day now.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yes, subby, because everyone who reads a novel also happens to be suspected of murder. Airtight logic.
 
The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This whole case has simply proven Patrice O'Neal's point.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
These days is you read crime novel you get arrested and thrown in jail
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

IP: I literally can't roll my eyes any harder...


These days is you roll your eyes any harder you get arrested and thrown in jail
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Every day is Laundrie day now.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whosits_112
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Would anyone but hack news dipshiats call Annihilation a "missing woman novel"?
 
covfefe
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The Simpsons - Willie Basic Instinct
Youtube V2bvmjZqCKA
 
Literally Addicted
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
With all the murder mysteries I've read and forensic shows I've watched, I'm going to guess I'm going to jail.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

whosits_112: Would anyone but hack news dipshiats call Annihilation a "missing woman novel"?


This. There's even a movie for you illiterates.
 
solcofn
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wait...what?

This is a news item?
 
peachpicker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

whosits_112: Would anyone but hack news dipshiats call Annihilation a "missing woman novel"?


That's pretty hilarious.

/Loved those books
//Hated the movie
///Borne and The Strange Bird are quite good as well
 
jimjays
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

LewDux: These days is you read crime novel you get arrested and thrown in jail


I think reading itself raises more suspicion these days. I've read a lot of disturbing books over the years, others on Bigfoot, aliens and the like that were pretty goofy. Few people raised an eyebrow about those. Far more have rolled their eyes that I could just rent a movie...
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

odinsposse: whosits_112: Would anyone but hack news dipshiats call Annihilation a "missing woman novel"?

This. There's even a movie for you illiterates.


and it's wonderful.  great adaptation of lovecrafts colour out of space.

but I don't think you can plan any 'crime' from reading this book unless you plan on bringing an alien to earth.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What the actual fark?  Someone wrote this shiat and got it on a news site?  At least he wasn't reading Euripides or Aeschylus, their shiat is DARK.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Every day is Laundrie day now.


He who would pun would pick a pocket, but I still had to funny.
 
wademh
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I've read a Penthouse letters but it still hasn't happened to me.
 
Chabash
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: With all the murder mysteries I've read and forensic shows I've watched, I'm going to guess I'm going to jail.


Not the string of crimes?
 
mrparks
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

solcofn: Wait...what?

This is a news item?


It's a humor site.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

LewDux: These days is you read crime novel you get arrested and thrown in jail


What if you appear in one?

/Asking for a friend.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

whosits_112: Would anyone but hack news dipshiats call Annihilation a "missing woman novel"?


Well, you have to remember that the quality of education has gone down in America since Republicans implemented the Southern Strategy. Can't have anyone but the elites getting a classical education, and understanding literature.

I still can't understand why these two didn't just split. Each of them has 100% reason to get out right the fark now and the rest of this tragedy by Euripides ever happens. At that point the worst that happens is it becomes a comedy by Aristophanes.

For her, she obviously had enough issues to physically assault him. I'd say that's a pretty good sign the relationship should ended before things get even worse. I mean, really, just leave. So shiat didn't work out, big fracking deal, not like there's a shortage of partners in the world. Go work on your personal issues and leave him to his crazy shiat. He didn't press charges, so time to split before you do something stupid again and he decides to respond differently and file charges* at that point.

For him, it's obvious she had enough issues to physically assault him. That's a pretty good sign you should kick her to the curb. Heck you could press charges to get her, and her shiat, out of the vehicle then drive home / to the airport. Get the f**k out, pack shiat up and tell everyone you left a crazy violent gal. You'd have a police report, so it'd be totes easy to prove to everyone, including the innumerable potential partners still in the world that you are not the a$$hole.

*I know, it's almost a certainty he killed her, but her theoretical thought process at the time should have been: "I got lucky. I'd better get the f**k out before it happens again and I'm not lucky."
 
whosits_112
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

You Are All Sheep: odinsposse: whosits_112: Would anyone but hack news dipshiats call Annihilation a "missing woman novel"?

This. There's even a movie for you illiterates.

and it's wonderful.  great adaptation of lovecrafts colour out of space.

but I don't think you can plan any 'crime' from reading this book unless you plan on bringing an alien to earth.


I'm sorry, what?

Fark user imageView Full Size


I can't hear you over how awesome this movie is, and how blah the film adaptation of Annihilation is.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

whosits_112: Would anyone but hack news dipshiats call Annihilation a "missing woman novel"?


Wtf?  That's the book?  That's not really what it's about at all.
And it's brilliant.
 
