New Zealand fast food joints will soon offer Covid shots
American Decency Association [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
just a day prior, two gang associates were caught trying to smuggle a boot-full of KFC and $100,000 in cash into Auckland

I'd love to think it was the smell of the chicken that undid them
 
Netrngr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As much as I want everyone vaccinated, pretty sure getting a jab at a fast food restaurant would be a pass for me. BTW is it still 8 months for the booster or did they roll it back to 6 months? Need to get my booster when its due.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

th.bing.comView Full Size


" 'ere, what's this?  Did you bring enough for everyone, then?  And some Wet-Wipes?"
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

englishtribuneimages.blob.core.windows.netView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what the difference is between Lord of the Rings and Personal Responsibility? One is a fanciful tale of something that will never happen and the other is the Lord of the Rings....

/ yet, both exist in New Zealand
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would you like myocarditis with that?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cartman Snorting Chicken.mov
Youtube 5ucVjoTr_7s
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the question on everyone's mind is, do New Zealand fast food shots offer free joints?

Because that would drive sales through the roof faster than a stoner's mind.  I think we're on to a real money maker here!
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when Americans prided themselves on innovation? It seems a shot with free fast food or beer would work here in the US. Or they could tie it in with sports. I've seen Toys for Tots draw a lot of support at sporting events. Stadiums giving COVID shots could be similarly charitable, saving lives.

(My bar did Toys for Tots every year, with the bikers bringing them to the collection point with a big ride. It was inspiring to see the pile grow during the Christmas season. Fun seeing proud bikers coming in with arm-loads of toys, razzing each other about the inferior quality of their toys, being out of the loop on what toys were hot that year.)
 
freidog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell

"The artery clogging cholesterol, grease, fat, and uncontrollable shiats may kill you, but at least you'll be safe from COVID"
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NickBob78
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Chick-fil-A:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The point is that, with the vaccine lowering the rate of spread, there will be less of a chance of you being the bearer of mutated strains.  You may not survive cholesterol, but others around you will survive the pandemic.  Got to focus on the larger objective.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

I don't think anything, virus or mRNA vaccine, would survive a bath of Mt Dew.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Developing an mRNA vaccine wasn't enough?
 
jimjays
‘’ less than a minute ago  

That was pretty cool, and in a relatively short time. But when so many people don't trust a vaccine, apparently not.
 
