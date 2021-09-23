 Skip to content
 
(CBC)   Cleanup on that dead blue whale found washed up on a Nova Scotian beach continues. Turns out MARS is helping   (cbc.ca) divider line
    Humpback whale, Whale, Whale song, remains of the carcass of an endangeredblue whale, Cetacea, Isotope analysis, Danielle Pinder, dead whale  
The_Sponge [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Not everyday you get a sushi smorgasbord... :D
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Pretty soon all of the whales, dolphins, etc will be dead.

I can't even make a joke.  Ugh.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
M|A|R|R|S - Pump Up The Volume (Official Video)
Youtube w9gOQgfPW4Y
 
