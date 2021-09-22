 Skip to content
(Metro)   That new Space: 1999 reboot is off to a rocky start   (metro.co.uk) divider line
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wait until this happens in Las Vegas....

luxurylaunches.comView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
GalFisk
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
M-O-O-N, that spells trouble.
/Festival attendance will crater.
//I'm on a roll.
///It's just a phase.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I've heard that the moon is a harsh mistress.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GalFisk: M-O-O-N, that spells trouble.
/Festival attendance will crater.
//I'm on a roll.
///It's just a phase.


Don't be cheesy.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Na na-na-na-na-na na-na na na na na na
 
Oneiros
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: [i.pinimg.com image 500x372]


That's where my mind went, too

Enter Rover
Youtube I6Ffr1U7KMY
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

GalFisk: M-O-O-N, that spells trouble.
/Festival attendance will crater.
//I'm on a roll.
///It's just a phase.


Smoking GNU: GalFisk: M-O-O-N, that spells trouble.
/Festival attendance will crater.
//I'm on a roll.
///It's just a phase.

Don't be cheesy.


c.tenor.comView Full Size


Both of you.
 
LaViergeNoire [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh, it must be a scene from that Moonfall movie...
Moonfall
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's no moon
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Space: 1999 reboot?

*clicks link*

Aw, shucks.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Just China pursuing their sphere of influence.
 
freakay
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The original could have been great. Instead they jumped the shark with the goofy alien in the second season.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The lunatic is on the grass.
The lunatic is on the grass.
Remembering games and daisy chains and laughs.
Got to keep the loonies on the path.
The lunatic is in the hall.
The lunatics are in my hall.
(knock knock)
Who's there?
Uh....   Candygram
Be right there...(screams)
Different voice:  The paper holds their folded faces to the floor And every day the paper boy brings more.
 
