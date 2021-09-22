 Skip to content
 
(CTV News)   The verdict is in for a bus driver that drove her double decker bus under a low hanging bus shelter roof killing three people and injuring two dozen others: "Accidents happen"   (ottawa.ctvnews.ca) divider line
colinspooky [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is appalling, but why was there a bus shelter that was too small for a, erm, bus ?
 
Galileo's Daughter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
By accidents, she's referring to her birth, right?
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
She didn't drive the bus into the shelter. Bad lane markings and poor visibility made her drive into a ditch, and the ditch steered the bus into the shelter. I have problems with her training, and I question why a beginner was driving one of the double-decker buses. You should have a few years experience on a regular bus before you get to drive the more-difficult varieties, like the double-deckers and the articulated buses.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And it's the damage that we do we never know
It's the words that we don't say that scare me so
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

bingethinker: She didn't drive the bus into the shelter. Bad lane markings and poor visibility made her drive into a ditch, and the ditch steered the bus into the shelter. I have problems with her training, and I question why a beginner was driving one of the double-decker buses. You should have a few years experience on a regular bus before you get to drive the more-difficult varieties, like the double-deckers and the articulated buses.


I agree, this isn't on her. Whatever penance she needed to serve she served by having to live through that horror.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She had an accident with a parked bus one month earlier:
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/ottawa​/​ottawa-westboro-crash-prior-collision-​1.5323128

No way she should have been driving a double decker, frankly no way she should have be allowed to be driving period within a month of that.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"It could have happened to anyone" isn't much of an excuse when you're allegedly a professional driver.

Even if you haven't been doing it for long. You weren't driving stuff, you were driving people..

But I get it. It's the western world. Drivers just don't get punished. Unless they're drunk.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now, to say she's a criminal?

Well let's go back to our society. We literally allow people to kill other people (as in this case) before their realize "well maybe I'm just not good at this! Aw shucks!"

Might help to be a bit proactive with bad drivers.
 
acouvis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The story also lists that construction was recently done and the road was improperly marked.

Which brings to mind: Why the fark did they reopen the road when it wasn't ready?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Summarizing some of the early comments: I've seen none of the evidence presented at trial, nor heard the arguments of the prosecution or defense, but I know she's guilty.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would someone please post a link with more information about the original accident?
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't have a problem with this verdict. Prosecutors overreached. But, it's a woman driver and that's all a certain segment of Farkers need to know to form an opinion.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And y'all want me to take *more* public transit? Yeah, no. I'll take ownership of my life when I'm in control, but there's no way, no way, I'm giving my life in the hands of anyone with as little training as public transit operators.

See: MTA subway driver that let his girlfriend drive the farking train or the Amtrak driver that texted and failed to negotiate a curve at 100+ mph.

No thanks.

Family Guy - List of American Rail Disasters
Youtube TsLHYPX60V8
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Watubi: I don't have a problem with this verdict. Prosecutors overreached. But, it's a woman driver and that's all a certain segment of Farkers need to know to form an opinion.


Huh.

I was told women drivers only get into fender benders.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: the Amtrak driver that texted and failed to negotiate a curve at 100+ mph.


It's still weird to me, in the few times I visited Seattle traveling on I-5 (from/toward the south) I always remembered that train overpass. Kind of a "I hope they don't go too fast" vibe.

And then that motherfarking train goes into that corner faster than I-5 traffic...
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

puffy999: Watubi: I don't have a problem with this verdict. Prosecutors overreached. But, it's a woman driver and that's all a certain segment of Farkers need to know to form an opinion.

Huh.

I was told women drivers only get into fender benders.


Statistics play out that men get into more accidents, but only because men drive more. Women get into more accidents per mile driven. My own personal take is this: women drive badly, men drive stupidly. In my personal experience, men are more likely to try and do stupid things to impress people, whether it's a girl they're trying to impress or a rival they're trying to show up. This is changing somewhat with various people (mostly young) trying to become Instagram famous.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh wait, wrong train crash, my bad.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Watubi: I don't have a problem with this verdict. Prosecutors overreached. But, it's a woman driver and that's all a certain segment of Farkers need to know to form an opinion.


Ctrl "f": woman

Nope, just you and your own quote in this thread.

I award you one basment out of 10 mothers.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

acouvis: The story also lists that construction was recently done and the road was improperly marked.

Which brings to mind: Why the fark did they reopen the road when it wasn't ready?


Ever seen the results of highway & road construction where they add a third or fourth lane & have been switching back & forth from 1-3 lanes for a year? The old markings NEVER get cleared because that'd necessitate closing them again, so for a good couple miles it's a clusterfark til you get to the new section.

It's not wanting to pay overtime & equipment costs for crews to work at 10pm instead of 8a-5p.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
ctvnews.caView Full Size

Had to Google to find an image.
 
typerrrrrrrr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wow... innocent based on distracted driving...  That might be a first.
 
