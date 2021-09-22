 Skip to content
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put that on your desk and plug it into your coworkers PC then just tickle the keys randomly throughout the day.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dvorak?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Is there one where random keys randomly zap you?  Or at least one that occasionally sprays you in the face with water?
 
KB202
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
takemymoney.gif
 
padraig
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Missing the exclamation.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
DIY TECH HILARITY HAW!!

/regale us with tales of your myriad raspberry pi! we anxiously awa...aw...zzzzzzzz
 
