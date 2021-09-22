 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Is that a hickey on your arm or are you just vaccinated against covid?   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Extract the vaccine..."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ha, do it!  You know who always knows if you've been vaccinated?  That's right . . .
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There's no one dumb enough to fall for...

/scratch that
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I can't tell what is satire or not anymore....
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I wonder which (r) recently bought tons of stock in venom extraction kits
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Step 5: Catch covid and become a fark headline.

/Step 6: profit!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
firstchoice-testing.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's the sort of thing idiots pack around in their first aid kits. It doesn't work with venom either.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yes.
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
How is it that the biggest idiots seem to come up with the most inventive ways to die?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I think the design of that gave me covid
 
scobee1210
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The most ironic part for me is that in order to support its argument, the meme relies on "peer reviewed articles ".
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"A snake bite emergency kit is a body bag."

/RIP Mitch
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Idiots
 
DittoToo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Weren't we supposed to stop doing this for snake bites, or was that just in regards to using your mouth?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well, whatever helps you get throught this hoax.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The funny thing is that these people would have no way of knowing that it can't possibly work.

Even if the hole were wide enough not to close up immediately, those needles go at least 1 inch deep.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You could just suck the vaccine out and save $35. In fact, if you spit it back out into a jar, you can resell it on the Covid vaccine black market to underground rebel medical companies seeking to figure out how to nullify the 5G interface within it (which of course is what is preventing you from knowing the true results of last year's election).
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A man and his friend are hiking on a desert trail when a snake jumps out of a bush and bites his friend on the tip of his penis. The man calls 9-1-1 right away. The operator tells him that he'll have to suck the poison out immediately. His friend asks, "Well, what did they say?"
The man takes the phone away from his ear, sheds a tear, and says, "I'm so sorry. They said you're going to die."
 
Tracianne
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

chapmangregio: How is it that the biggest idiots seem to come up with the most inventive ways to die?


"Hold my beer" syndrome.  Always trying to top the last idiot
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Why didn't I think of this??? God, I could have been fleecing rubes this whole time
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: [Fark user image 400x400][Fark user image 400x400]


Liv a bit?  Just a bit as in don't liv alot?

I support this method for avoiding getting a forced vax because it isn't going to work and the idiot gets vaccinated while thinking they stuck it to the libs.
The old jet injectors used 2000 psi.  The most the sucky device can do is less that 14 psi.
 
Mokmo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The 15 minutes thing is there because people died...
 
Grauenwolf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is a great idea!

The idiots think they're sucking out the venom, but it won't because that's not a real thing. (Seriously, they tested it. Sucking out venom is like trying to suck food coloring out of a glass of water.)

Tell all your anti-vaxxer friends and family to do this so they get their passport "before snake bite kits become illegal".
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This will actually work, antivaxers.  RNA takes a pretty long time to get into your cells and reprogram your DNA because it's not connected to the virus structure.  This is why the "side effects" of the vaccine last much longer than the light cough a small percentage of people who get the virus will get.  This means you have time to extract the vaccine like snake venom.  A few molecules of RNA might remain in your body but that's not likely to do much damage.

What is likely to do damage is when the "scientists" reformulate the vaccine so it no longer takes ten minutes to get into your cells.  That's why it's very important, is say imperative, to get the vaccine and extract it right now, before the "authorities" force you to get the one you can't extract
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Poe's Law has curled up in a corner crying.
 
whereisian
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If this is what it takes to make morons get vaxxed, then fine, whatever. Maybe put a Trump sticker on the venom extractor.
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Grauenwolf: This is a great idea!

The idiots think they're sucking out the venom, but it won't because that's not a real thing. (Seriously, they tested it. Sucking out venom is like trying to suck food coloring out of a glass of water.)

Tell all your anti-vaxxer friends and family to do this so they get their passport "before snake bite kits become illegal".


Yes brilliant!

Let's fight misinformation with our own misinformation.
 
germ78
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They would have gotten away with it if not for the fact that you are monitored for 15 minutes after the dose to check for major side-effects.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well I was planning on doing an ivermectin cleanse but I guess that will simply have to wait.
 
LesterB
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: LordOfThePings: [Fark user image 400x400][Fark user image 400x400]

Liv a bit?  Just a bit as in don't liv alot?

I support this method for avoiding getting a forced vax because it isn't going to work and the idiot gets vaccinated while thinking they stuck it to the libs.
The old jet injectors used 2000 psi.  The most the sucky device can do is less that 14 psi.


i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
LesterB
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

chapmangregio: How is it that the biggest idiots seem to come up with the most inventive ways to die?


It's nothing new really.

Dumb Ways to Die
Youtube IJNR2EpS0jw
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

151: I wonder which (r) recently bought tons of stock in venom extraction kits


Some factory somewhere has a big warehouse of these things going unused and unsold because of covid restrictions. Gotta move them somehow.
 
Grauenwolf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

germ78: They would have gotten away with it if not for the fact that you are monitored for 15 minutes after the dose to check for major side-effects.


The "monitoring" is you go into a big room with lots of other people, then leave when you think 15 minutes have passed.

There's nothing keeping you there.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mokmo: The 15 minutes thing is there because people died...


I'm gonna leave this right here for you:

https://www.muhealth.org/our-stories/​s​cary-reports-deaths-following-covid-19​-vaccination-arent-what-they-seem
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: [Fark user image 425x318]
Step 5: Catch covid and become a fark headline.

/Step 6: profit!


I'm reasonably certain that they will not succeed in extracting the vaccine. It's pumped into muscle tissue and likely diffuses right away. It would be interesting to learn how effective this is. It's probably a money making grift for whomever is marketing this crap.
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Grauenwolf: germ78: They would have gotten away with it if not for the fact that you are monitored for 15 minutes after the dose to check for major side-effects.

The "monitoring" is you go into a big room with lots of other people, then leave when you think 15 minutes have passed.

There's nothing keeping you there.


My niece got her shot at the Children's Hospital and they had a live puppy cam to watch while in the 15-minute observation area. They need puppy cams in all 15-minute observation areas; no one leaves a puppy cam unless they have to.
 
little big man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I think I understand doomscrolling now - some weapons grade dumb in that collection.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: LordOfThePings: [Fark user image 400x400][Fark user image 400x400]

Liv a bit?  Just a bit as in don't liv alot?

I support this method for avoiding getting a forced vax because it isn't going to work and the idiot gets vaccinated while thinking they stuck it to the libs.
The old jet injectors used 2000 psi.  The most the sucky device can do is less that 14 psi.


PSA: Vacuum is not measured in psi.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

little big man: I think I understand doomscrolling now - some weapons grade dumb in that collection.

[Fark user image image 425x249]


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Nirbo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

wingedkat: Grauenwolf: This is a great idea!

The idiots think they're sucking out the venom, but it won't because that's not a real thing. (Seriously, they tested it. Sucking out venom is like trying to suck food coloring out of a glass of water.)

Tell all your anti-vaxxer friends and family to do this so they get their passport "before snake bite kits become illegal".

Yes brilliant!

Let's fight misinformation with our own misinformation.


I prefer fighting disinformation with fire.
 
scobee1210
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: The funny thing is that these people would have no way of knowing that it can't possibly work.

Even if the hole were wide enough not to close up immediately, those needles go at least 1 inch deep.


Shhh!
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size

If ever there were a thread where this is applicable, this is it.
 
carkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Russ1642: A man and his friend are hiking on a desert trail when a snake jumps out of a bush and bites his friend on the tip of his penis. The man calls 9-1-1 right away. The operator tells him that he'll have to suck the poison out immediately. His friend asks, "Well, what did they say?"
The man takes the phone away from his ear, sheds a tear, and says, "I'm so sorry. They said you're going to die."


Homophobia is the funniest phobia!
 
Nirbo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: The funny thing is that these people would have no way of knowing that it can't possibly work.

Even if the hole were wide enough not to close up immediately, those needles go at least 1 inch deep.


... and other pickup lines that have not worked for me
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I've found that women find me way sexier if I tell them it's from the vaccine rather than admitting I had to resort to giving myself a hickey.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

carkiller: Russ1642: A man and his friend are hiking on a desert trail when a snake jumps out of a bush and bites his friend on the tip of his penis. The man calls 9-1-1 right away. The operator tells him that he'll have to suck the poison out immediately. His friend asks, "Well, what did they say?"
The man takes the phone away from his ear, sheds a tear, and says, "I'm so sorry. They said you're going to die."

Homophobia is the funniest phobia!


You need to reset your homophobia meter and then fark off.
 
