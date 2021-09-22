 Skip to content
 
(The Detroit_News)   Fark Headline: "An alligator-wrestling surgeon from Woodhaven was convicted following a jury trial and after being accused of masterminding a more than $100 million health care fraud scheme - one of the largest in U.S. history"   (detroitnews.com) divider line
    Dr. Frank Patino, Mixed martial arts, jury trial, criminal case, federal court, health care fraud scheme  
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Obviously doctors and medical upper management need to have their powers scrutinized on our way to single payer.

We are the ones who lost $100,000,000 because you know insurance companies will make out like bandits raising rates to recoup any monies.

Like Joe Manchin not "noticing" anything awry when 40,000,000 opioid pills get delivered right under his nose ... this is how medical fraud thrives. And like the pigs, you can't trust doctors to police their own.

Sorry. I'm mad.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's good his ego was so big he didn't just pack up and move to Belize after making $50 million
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He exclusively does surgery on people and alligators injured during alligator wrestling events? I could see that being an occupation in Anywhere, Florida but not Livonia, Michigan
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/hungry
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's with all the "one count of..." charges in such a huge case with many occurrences of fraud?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

That's one tough guy. Alligator with mouth taped and is clearly in fatigue mode.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So alligators are better at socialized medicine?
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Never heard about this guy. But the article says his business is in Livonia (Wayne county), but he appeared in court via Livingston county jail (a solid 50+ miles away, and nothing in the article suggests any connection to any city in livingston county, as far as I can tell). Any Michiganders know something the article doesn't? Just out of curiosity...
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Oh yeah, just read the headline again and saw woodhaven. I thought originally it was in Monroe county but turns out, still Wayne. So... Why is he in livingston damn county jail?

/I live in livingston county
//like a mile away from the jail
///Just trying to make it make sense is all
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Not the first thread I've posted this in today, but again, still more jail time than the Sacklers.
 
adamatari
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x474]


You have to aim higher of you want to be a senator. $100 million is pocket change, I'm not sure exactly how much Rick Scott stole but they paid a fine of $1.7 billion. Rick Scott made like $300 million as CEO.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

151: Oh yeah, just read the headline again and saw woodhaven. I thought originally it was in Monroe county but turns out, still Wayne. So... Why is he in livingston damn county jail?

/I live in livingston county
//like a mile away from the jail
///Just trying to make it make sense is all


Might be you can walk over and ask them?

Let us know what they said.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

151: Oh yeah, just read the headline again and saw woodhaven. I thought originally it was in Monroe county but turns out, still Wayne. So... Why is he in livingston damn county jail?

/I live in livingston county
//like a mile away from the jail
///Just trying to make it make sense is all


Well here's a much more detailed article about him from a few years ago.

/Dude was a real piece of work - in every sense of the word.
 
