(West Virginia Metro News) West Virginia's low vaccination rate was a result of reporting errors. With errors corrected, the rate is even lower
14
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
♫ Covid loads, take me home / Unvaxxed case, don't live long
West Virginia, thanks Obama / Take me home, COVID loads ♫
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
West Virginia's low vaccination rate was a result of reporting errors dumbass Trumpanzee jackasses.

FTFY

You're welcome.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So hordes of people who are suffering from black lung think it's a glorious idea to expose themselves to a respiratory disease that can overwhelm people on ECMO?
 
untoldforce
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I can't believe that anyone thought they had a greater than a 70% vax rate in WV. Those kind of numbers are hard to get even in New England.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Serious Black: So hordes of people who are suffering from black lung think it's a glorious idea to expose themselves to a respiratory disease that can overwhelm people on ECMO?


Yes.

Are you complaining though? I mean, people like this who vote idiots into power are essentially removing themselves from society.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
There really needs to be a bare minimum to be considered a state that gets two senators, at least a population of 1 million and or a basic general IQ above 75.
 
The_Sponge [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Go Mountaineers!
 
JaqenHGhar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

eurotrader: There really needs to be a bare minimum to be considered a state that gets two senators, at least a population of 1 million and or a basic general IQ above 75.


Combined?
 
jerryskid
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Expecting a red state to tell the truth about anything is just incredibly naive.  They will always lie about everything.

Scale anything positive they say down by 10x and scale everything negative up by 10x and you will approach the truth.  For example, if a red state person says they have an IQ of 100, it's 10; if they say their dick is 8 inches, it's 0.8 inches; if they say they are only 10% racist, they are 100% racist.  Always go to the worst for any red state thing.

Their fat, orange god trump has taught them to lie about everything, and they obey their master.
 
The_Sponge [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

untoldforce: I can't believe that anyone thought they had a greater than a 70% vax rate in WV. Those kind of numbers are hard to get even in New England.


We're almost at 70% fully vaccinated for people 12 and older here in Washington.

/Of course, we could be at 100%, and Jay Inslee would still declare some more bullshiat mask mandates.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

untoldforce: I can't believe that anyone thought they had a greater than a 70% vax rate in WV. Those kind of numbers are hard to get even in New England.


Wait, snorting anthracite dust through a Big Gulp straw isn't a vaccine?
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

eurotrader: There really needs to be a bare minimum to be considered a state that gets two senators, at least a population of 1 million and or a basic general IQ above 75.


And more than seven last names.
 
chucknasty [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
oh no!! West Virginians dying of a preventable cause. anyway.
 
darkone
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jerryskid: Expecting a red state to tell the truth about anything is just incredibly naive.  They will always lie about everything.

Scale anything positive they say down by 10x and scale everything negative up by 10x and you will approach the truth.  For example, if a red state person says they have an IQ of 100, it's 10; if they say their dick is 8 inches, it's 0.8 inches; if they say they are only 10% racist, they are 100% racist.  Always go to the worst for any red state thing.

Their fat, orange god trump has taught them to lie about everything, and they obey their master.


This, this, a thousand time this.
 
