(DeadState)   B-b-but you don't understand. Kenneth Copeland NEEDS that private jet because, um, reasons   (deadstate.org) divider line
38
•       •       •

1188 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Sep 2021 at 10:04 PM (1 hour ago)



38 Comments     (+0 »)
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
To help me be a better CoplaChristian and to avoid the Mark of the Beast in a tube full of Demons, I'll be doing all my flying on your Sacred Jet, okaythanks!
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why not?  It's not like the drooling idiots who support these crooks are going to question them, so why not flat out demand a private jet?

It's one thing to be pickpocketed.  It's another thing to just hand your wallet over to the thief.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Repo Man (3/10) Movie CLIP - The Reverend's Telethon (1984) HD
Youtube sAO0owc4xeY
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, what we need, Susan, is we need money to build an interstellar cruiser. Now, this space ship will be able to travel through a wormhole and deliver the message and glory of Jesus Christ to those godless aliens. Send your money now. Amen.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a great shepherd. Avoiding the mark of the beast while not letting his flock on board. You didn't think he was going to share his private jet with his flock, did you?
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kenneth Copeland needs a Boot to the Head.

From an angry Hulk.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did you need it for decades before the pandemic?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a heavenly bank account
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I trust the guy
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Close2TheEdge: It's another thing to just hand your wallet over to the thief.


More like take out a second mortgage, and hand it over to the thief.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Getting a bj at 30,000 feet gets you farking closer to God.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Kenneth Copeland needs a Boot to the Head.

From an angry Hulk.


I'd settle for a punch from Captain Marvel; in full binary form.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Kenneth Copeland needs a Boot to the Head.

The Frantics - Boot to the Head - 16. Ti Kwan Leep
Youtube Z8VD4JXUozM
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

buserror: Well, what we need, Susan, is we need money to build an interstellar cruiser. Now, this space ship will be able to travel through a wormhole and deliver the message and glory of Jesus Christ to those godless aliens. Send your money now. Amen.

[Fark user image 566x421]


How many space aliens have proper documentation?
Why do democrats allow these illegal space aliens to steal our Jobs?
We need a dome to protect Earth from illegal aliens.
/s
 
truthandjustice
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I saw video of him early in the pandemic PRAYING for God to send a vaccine.
So what happened?
 
Science_Guy_3.14159 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If only Jesus had his own private plane
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Didn't Jesus give a stern warning to beware of guys like him?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FarkaDark: Didn't Jesus give a stern warning to beware of guys like him?


Something about flipping over tables and whipping people.
 
chewd
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Churches should be taxed.

Exhibit A
 
H31N0US
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Everything I don't like is THE MARK OF THE BEAST!!!

Personally I prefer the mark of the yeast, because beer, bread and pizza are delicious.
 
Science_Guy_3.14159 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

chewd: Churches should be taxed.

Exhibit A


Or at least redefined, they definitely aren't acting as a form of non profit.
 
truthandjustice
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

truthandjustice: I saw video of him early in the pandemic PRAYING for God to send a vaccine.
So what happened?


"I DEMAND A VACCINATION!" A Mini Musical by Brandon Ethridge starring televangelist Kenneth Copeland
Youtube Ik37ByhoEto


done.
Prayers answered.
??
 
scanman61
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Jet"?

Singular??

Motherfarking scammer owns three jets
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Would Jesus Wear a Rolex?
Youtube 76ohvqwsNkk
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

scanman61: "Jet"?

Singular??

Motherfarking scammer owns three jets


After he gets five, they can form Superion.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Another Christian "bad apple".
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

truthandjustice: I saw video of him early in the pandemic PRAYING for God to send a vaccine.
So what happened?


Copeland's just honest enough to know who he really serves. Any vaccine that's an answer to one of his prayers is coming from someplace very low and dark.

Fortunately none of the vaccines are a response to Copeland's pleas. Even Satan lets his messages go to voicemail and deletes them without listening.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I think I've said this before, but that dude is straight out of Central Casting for "evangelical preacher who is actually Satan in disguise."
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Thunderboy: I think I've said this before, but that dude is straight out of Central Casting for "evangelical preacher who is actually Satan in disguise."


A poor disguise at that.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

buserror: Well, what we need, Susan, is we need money to build an interstellar cruiser. Now, this space ship will be able to travel through a wormhole and deliver the message and glory of Jesus Christ to those godless aliens. Send your money now. Amen.

[Fark user image image 566x421]


Uh, now, now, stay with me on this one, folks. Uh, Sally Struthers has a Tiberian junker [pictured in a window], which is uh the favorite ship of the Hutts, and she has trapped oureh, our our new CBC ship in an uh [struggling] poe-sitronic tractor beam. [a stage hand holds up this cue card that reads: Tractor Beam, so we're gonna need a Ionic Tractor Disruptor] Uh, so we're gonna need an ionic tractor disruptor. Now now, not a regular ionic di- tractor disruptor, but a negative ionic tractor disruptor to uh, help spread the Word of Jesus. [to Susan, softly] I don't have a farking idea up here.
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He's just trying to stay away from all the sinners, just like Jesus did.  Can't have any of them being saved, after all.
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: FarkaDark: Didn't Jesus give a stern warning to beware of guys like him?

Something about flipping over tables and whipping people.


I didn't know back in biblical days they had failed shady second hand car dealers whom were so bad at the job he required something far more corrupt to get into to con money out of people so choice to be a televangelist.
 
nvmac [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Trump, Copeland, what's the difference.

Grifters gonna grift.
 
emonk
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hey, I get.  We all need private jets, no?
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
On the other hand, would you want to be stuck on a flight sitting next to Kenneth Copeland?

Let him have his jet. And may Lynyrd Skynrd's tour manager hire the pilot.
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

emonk: Hey, I get.  We all need private jets, no?


I'm sending my kids on a private jet to school. I asked the prayer warriors to pray and ripped white Jesus him farking self came down and shiat a Gulfstream out his ass so my kids didn't have to take the bus.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Cyber Duck: He's just trying to stay away from all the sinners, just like Jesus did.  Can't have any of them being saved, after all.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
