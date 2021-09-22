 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SoraNews24)   Great, now I'm going to have to use real knives if I want to stab someone   (soranews24.com) divider line
11
    More: Weird, Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, Honshū, Dagger, Magic Mahoto, memories of those toy knives, Twitter users, 2008 singles  
•       •       •

464 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Sep 2021 at 11:29 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually a fairly interesting little tidbit. That the toy makers have gotten so old that it is difficult to continue making them. Drama departments everywhere will be disappointed.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should do a Charlie and the Chocolate Factory style giveaway where they put one real knife in the final batches, and whoever gets that knife wins ownership of the business once they get out of prison.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Great, now I'm going to have to use real knives if I want to stab someone"

You wouldn't happen to be a police academy instructor, would you?

https://soranews24.com/2019/07/20/oka​y​ama-police-academy-instructor-stabs-re​cruit-in-chest-during-training/
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Will this affect joke spoon production?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So much for any more local productions of "West Side Story".
 
criscodisco [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They should make a joke knife that slides into the handle once, and then locks and never retracts again.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Should these toys even exist?
Look at the packaging! "Hey Kids - have fun stabbing your friends!"
Maybe stabbing training is useful in some parts of the World, what do I know?
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It doesn't have to be real. They've thought of everything.

世界で一番切れるパスタの包丁を作りたい!
Youtube MeNR0guNn70
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Will this affect joke spoon production?


I see you've played joke-knifey-joke-spoony before.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.