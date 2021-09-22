 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   We have to stop asking how dumb can you be? Too many people are taking it as a challenge   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
25
    More: Stupid, Medicine, Asthma, Oxygen, leading asthma patient group, hydrogen peroxide, use asthma medicine, Immune system, social media  
•       •       •

305 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Sep 2021 at 12:17 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I suggest 90% ]
That I'll get you done in one. Clean your pipes right out.

Farken redacteds

.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Why not scour your lungs clean with vaporized hydrofluoric acid?

// It's stronger than hydrochloric, and goes through your skin so quickly that by the time you feel it, it's already attacking your bones.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"DO NOT put hydrogen peroxide into your nebulizer and breathe it in. This is dangerous!" wrote the foundation in a brief blog post.


Nah, dude, you're good. Please proceed.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I love my nebulizer so much, I have one beside me right now, and another one in a tote.

I get instant relief, without having the waiting for pills or liquids to be absorbed.  But, cleaning and sterilizing my beloved is a royal pain.  I know immediately if I have skipped a step, because trying to breathe and getting a blast of disinfectant is some of the worst, searing pain, that no amount of coughing or choking will eliminate.

Peroxide in a nebulizer is just going to irritate the lung tissues.  If you have crappy lungs, and refuse the vaccine, then by all means, settle your affairs.  The rest of us are tired of you anyway.

FAFO.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Who could have possibly suggested inhaling bleach?...
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Someone just needs to tell these dipshiats that colloidal silver prevents covid.

It'll keep 'em from clogging up the ICUs with poison cases, and give them a permanent reminder of what happens when you're gullible on the internet.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Of COURSE the deep state would tell you not to dip your balls in liquid nitrogen but that's because they don't want you taking this cheap and easy covid treatment instead of their 5G vaxxine.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SoupGuru: Of COURSE the deep state would tell you not to dip your balls in liquid nitrogen but that's because they don't want you taking this cheap and easy covid treatment instead of their 5G vaxxine.


The Rolling Stones- Shattered
Youtube 1BjQYQ5p2Ko
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If only that statement was true in the literal sense. I would love for quite a few people to never speak again.
:)
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sucks to your assmar
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
(deadpan) "No.  stop.  Think of the inner children."
 
sdd2000
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A man is talking to a local at the pub. He goes and introduces himself.

The man then turns to the local and asks, "Have you heard my name before- perhaps in the news?"

The local replies *"No Sir, I have not."*

The man explains how he had "Won the title of the World's Most Gullible Man".

The local remarks in awe, and asks, *"Wow! How does it feel to be the World's Most Gullible Man?"*

The man replies saying, "I don't remember, I recently lost the title."

The local excited by such such news asks, *"My god, when did this happen?"*

The man looks at the local, grinning from ear to ear and replies, "Just now."
 
scobee1210
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Why would you need to do this when you have hydroxycholorquine (sp?), intervectin, bleach, bright lights, prayers, freedums, and Ron Desantis?
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Put colloidal silver in a nebulizer and take a big toke.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

toraque: Someone just needs to tell these dipshiats that colloidal silver prevents covid.

It'll keep 'em from clogging up the ICUs with poison cases, and give them a permanent reminder of what happens when you're gullible on the internet.

[Fark user image image 850x637]


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Inhaling hydrogen peroxide vapor is rather on brand for people who already have a bleached brain.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Don't we have a vaccine for this illness?
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Seriously, enough already. How stupid and/or radicalized do you have to be to do stupid crap like this rather than take a vaccine proven both effective and safe by hundreds of millions of other people?

And before you say it, why is your freedom of choice so wrapped up in whether or not to take this particular vaccine that risking death or injury by misadventure is preferable?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I bet it's mostly boomers doing this, who spread the meme/urban legend on Facebook about "kids today eating Tide Pods".
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I wonder who is trying to kill asthamatic people. Is it some accellerationist social Darwinim subreddit? Is it some merciless government like Brazil or indonesia attempting to winnow the expenses to public health and the GDP of lost wages? Because telling people to breathe poison is so obviously necesary to remove, that there needs to be a conspiracy to explain why ocial media aren't taking the post down as fast as they go up. Maybe staff as TikTok enjoy the accellerationist threads. Maybe Facebook made a deal with Brazil to let memes that originate there spread unchecked. But to think it's incompetence? No. No, there is nobody this incompetent.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: SoupGuru: Of COURSE the deep state would tell you not to dip your balls in liquid nitrogen but that's because they don't want you taking this cheap and easy covid treatment instead of their 5G vaxxine.


I am now listening to Some Girls. Something I bought when it was new and still listen to often.

I had the original album, before they cut out the celebrities.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


A douchebag roommate stole it, probably traded it for a joint.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I don't have the imagination for bullshiat like this.

Farkers, please entertain me.  Come up with the most ridiculous but believable "cure" for Corona that you can.

How about at the first sign of coronavirus, if you take a megadose of Tylenol it prevents it from getting bad. 48 hours worth to start you off, then another daily dose every 12 hours.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.