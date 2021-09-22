 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Giving out leftover vaccine doses to eligible recipients in Texas after checking with your supervisor? That's a firing and a referral to the grand jury, foreign sounding doctor guy   (cnn.com) divider line
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Holy crap

Dr. Gokal gave the vaccine to too many individuals with 'Indian' sounding names," the lawsuit says.

Texas, you need to take some serious stock of your people in any even remote sense of power and farking ground-up rebuild.  Dis-farking-gusting.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sounds like he's going to hit paydirt.

Well.... in a sane world. This is Texass so who knows.....
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Defense: But your Honor, like, ragheads, amirite, lol!
Judge: Seriously! Lol. Guilty as charged!
Prosecutor: Your Honor, this is a civil case...
Judge: No, this is Texas
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hope the jury or judge give him twice more than he's asking.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
fark off, Texass.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What - are they still playing Cowboys and Indians down there?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ now  

BumpInTheNight: Holy crap

Dr. Gokal gave the vaccine to too many individuals with 'Indian' sounding names," the lawsuit says.

Texas, you need to take some serious stock of your people in any even remote sense of power and farking ground-up rebuild.  Dis-farking-gusting.


Why would they do that when it's most likely what they want, in a majority voting sense?
 
