 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Abc.net.au)   If your kid hates broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, or Brussels sprouts, the reason could be due to bacteria in their saliva that, through a complex chemical process, makes these vegetables taste (more) putrid. Or they could just, you know, be kids   (abc.net.au) divider line
15
    More: Unlikely, Brassica, Broccoli, Brassica oleracea, Cabbage, Olfaction, Cauliflower, Food, Cooking  
•       •       •

99 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Sep 2021 at 5:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vile weed!
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't care; eat it.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Serving any of those four vegetables at a dinner party without some sort of alternative, even if that alternative is a plate of carrots, is essentially an act of war and should be responded to as such.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've always loved broccoli and cauliflower. Can't stand cabbage or brussel sprouts.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a supertaster. Unfortunately, that means no veggies for me. Also no Mexican food. Also nothing spicier than black pepper. No Cajun food, no Indian food, no Jamaican food....

It's not that I'm picky, I would have eaten vegetables if I could stand them, and I wouldn't have been 50-100 lbs. overweight for 95% of my life.
 
JediQ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Certainly doesn't help that they're all from the same plant species.
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Broccoli grows huge here in the winter, and family loves it.

I DO NOT.
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
or you could stop boiling it to death...
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

moos: or you could stop boiling it to death...


QFT  90% of bad tasting veggies is because they've been over cooked
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Cucumbers taste like wet chalk flavored with penny extract.

I like broccoli and cole slaw though....
 
Lost_in_Korea
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Nice to know that they hit all four of the things I hated most when I was a kid (and still do).  The only thing they left out was sauerkraut.

/csb: whenever my mother served broccoli I would cut it up into pill-sized pieces and use a large glass of water to toss each piece into my mouth ands swallow without having to taste it.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
hated all 3 as a kid, love all 3 as an adult
 
MythDragon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm good with all those.  Brussels are not a favorite, but I've had them cooked really well a few times.  (Mom never cooked them good)

But I can't stand cilantro. Tastes like soap to me.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Serving any of those four vegetables at a dinner party without some sort of alternative, even if that alternative is a plate of carrots, is essentially an act of war and should be responded to as such.


Just the thought of eating carrots induces the dry heaves for me. Ever since I was a kid, I could not and still cannot stand carrots. Cooked, raw, it doesn't matter. They taste like dirt that's been covered in dirt, buried in shiat and then set on fire.

/don't have a problem with most other veggies
//and outside of bananas, I don't particularly care for most fruits either (but none of them cause the same effect as carrots)
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I don't care. There is no good way to prepare brussel sprouts

/straight from whatever package they came in to the bin is a possibility I might consider acceptable
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.