Her punctuation is always right on time. Her purple prose comes in blue, red, and plaid. She can make a Tom Swifty without using an adverb and a haiku without words. She is the most interesting writer on Fark, and this is your Fark Writer's Thread
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not much to report this week, unfortunately. I'm still in the process of sending out notifications to submitters for this year's Fark Fiction Anthology, so if you haven't heard back, hold on!
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a second draft of a story I've already posted in TFD. I plan to submit it for the Halloween thread, though it's not really a Halloween story. I welcome comments, criticism, and suggestions.

===========

TO: Resident
XXX NW 49th St.
Oklahoma City, OK 73118

Hi. I used to live in your house. This letter is about that. Maybe you'll find this interesting, or maybe you'll think I'm weird, and you'll want to have nothing to do with anything that follows. I understand.

In 1976, my family moved from where you are to where I am, in Montana. I left something behind that is probably still there, unless major renovations have taken place. It's a small plastic pumpkin inside the wall that separates the garage from the laundry room. Maybe it's still a laundry room. You probably know which room I'm talking about. It's sunny and looks over the back patio. The wall between that room and the garage is where my lost treasure is buried. Perhaps you can retrieve it for me. Let me explain.

When I was about six, I was trespassing in your neighbor's back yard. They were the Wileys, a very kind, elderly couple with grown children in places I never learned. They were like everyone's grandma and grandpa. So, when I say I was trespassing in their yard, I mean they could have called the cops on me, but that would have been unlike them. They'd more likely have offered me lemonade.

Under those trees that separated their yard from ours, half-buried in the soil, left over from a Halloween years prior, was a plastic pumpkin the size of my fist. (That's my fist today, 50 years later, not the puppy fist I clenched back then.)  The pumpkin was white on the top, where the sun had bleached it. Orange on the bottom, where the dirt had kept it fresh.

It enchanted me. It was like a misplaced piece of Halloween that could keep my mental trick-or-treat bag full till the real thing came along. So I did a theft. I knew it. No excusing it. I stole it. I stole that sun-bleached plastic pumpkin from their back yard, knowing full well that if I had asked for it, they'd have given it to me, and a glass of lemonade. Maybe that's why I stole it. Lemonade would have diluted the thrill.

This is where your place comes in. Back in those days--let's say, 1970--the room above the garage was our (and by "our" I mean my brother's and my) playroom. A sturdy wooden ladder, snug against the red brick wall, above a work bench, led to a hole in the ceiling. Beyond that hole was the playroom. Clubhouse. Whatever. Mom and Dad let us go up there, so we did, and we made it ours.

The ladder was, as I said, snug against the wall. Fastened to it somehow. At the top of the ladder was the top of the wall. Hollow, red, ceramic brick. Note that word "hollow." That's why the pumpkin is in there. Whoever built the wall didn't think it was important to fill the bricks with concrete, as intended. They were left empty. Anything could fall in there, including the pumpkin that I hadn't even had time to appreciate yet. I got to the top of that ladder, set the pumpkin on it, and then accidentally knocked it down into the inexplicably hollow wall.

I got a flashlight. I could see it down there. At the age of six, I didn't have the know-how to retrieve it. Even if I'd had the skills, I wouldn't have had the courage to ask someone to help me retrieve my purloined pumpkin.

Enough is enough, I say. I have the courage, the agency, the wherewithal to finally summon help. I want that pumpkin, dammit. The Wileys are dead, the statute of limitations is long expired, and that pumpkin is still there. With your help, it will be in my hands soon.

Its retrieval will require some specialized equipment. It is not an endeavor to be undertaken lightly. So, with your go-ahead, I'd like to send you a kit with diagrams and instructions for safely procuring my long-lost loot. Unless you want to bash in the wall with a sledge hammer. Don't let me slow you down.

If you think I'm just some nut, that's understandable. If, however, you'd like to be my accomplice in a 50-year-old heist, please reply, and I will send more explicit instructions.

Yours very truly,
API
 
