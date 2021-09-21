 Skip to content
(Colorado Sun)   Contrary to what you might think, Colorado's bowhunting season is not meant for bagging a bowhunter   (coloradosun.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, Hunting, southwestern Colorado, Cattle, Elk, calling device, Rifle, Gregory Gabrisch, black powder rifle  
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Same goes for tourist season then?
 
Professor Science
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two game wardens and a cow are still cool, though, right?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hunting with a black powder rifle? You gotta be pretty close with those. How do you mistake a person for a deer at 50 yards?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a hunter, but have know a lot of them. One was a HS buddy of mine. He called anyone who didn't hunt on private land and covered head-to-toe in blaze orange, suicidal. If this country has a plethora of anything, it's trigger-happy idiots who don't give two shiats about gun safety.
 
Rattlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Hunting with a black powder rifle? You gotta be pretty close with those. How do you mistake a person for a deer at 50 yards?


Not a deer, a farking ELK.
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to go out and paint COW on the steers so they don't get murdered.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to put a mandate in place that states all people need to wear fluorescent orange or florescent pink clothing when outside.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just finished reading the part of Hannibal where he offs a bow-hunter for meat, but leaves the (human) liver 'cause the bowhunter had previously pickled it.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Humans have been experiencing a population boom. If anything, he's a conservationist.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't hunted for years, but when I did, you took the shot when you could not only identify the target, but could identify where on the target you were going to hit, and whether or not that was a clean, ethical shot. 

Yahoos blind firing at movement, and I have known a few of them, should have their hunting licenses permanently revoked.
 
Manitoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweet. I need to call the game warden to see what the bag limit on Texans is...
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MycroftHolmes: I haven't hunted for years, but when I did, you took the shot when you could not only identify the target, but could identify where on the target you were going to hit, and whether or not that was a clean, ethical shot. 

Yahoos blind firing at movement, and I have known a few of them, should have their hunting licenses permanently revoked.


Agreed 100%, if you can't ID your target, where your shot will land, and what's behind your target you have no business with a hunting license.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Manitoid: Sweet. I need to call the game warden to see what the bag limit on Texans is...


Unlimited open season
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude was killed in Colorado sitting around a GD campfire in 2015.

Linky

Suspicion is there's an area popular for target shooting not too far away and they missed.  As far as I know, they never did figure out who did it.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Humans have been experiencing a population boom. If anything, he's a conservationist.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myk-House of El: Dude was killed in Colorado sitting around a GD campfire in 2015.

Linky

Suspicion is there's an area popular for target shooting not too far away and they missed.  As far as I know, they never did figure out who did it.


If I found a deer who could make a fire I'd take it out before it had a chance to teach the others.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: Not a hunter, but have know a lot of them. One was a HS buddy of mine. He called anyone who didn't hunt on private land and covered head-to-toe in blaze orange, suicidal. If this country has a plethora of anything, it's trigger-happy idiots who don't give two shiats about gun safety.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Hunting with a black powder rifle? You gotta be pretty close with those. How do you mistake a person for a deer at 50 yards?


It drops more from 200 to 250 yards than it does from zero to 200 yards. Assuming a 6-inch kill zone, which is typical for deer, 3 inches in any direction can put you out of the zone-and that's how much the bullet drops between 200 and 217 yards.
https://www.outdoorlife.com/blogs/gun-​shots/black-powder-cold-hard-truth-abo​ut-muzzleloaders/
 
X-Geek
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Hunting with a black powder rifle? You gotta be pretty close with those. How do you mistake a person for a deer at 50 yards?


He probably shouldn't have been wearing that gag gift his wife got him last Christmas.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Nick Nostril: Not a hunter, but have know a lot of them. One was a HS buddy of mine. He called anyone who didn't hunt on private land and covered head-to-toe in blaze orange, suicidal. If this country has a plethora of anything, it's trigger-happy idiots who don't give two shiats about gun safety.

[Fark user image image 480x640]


That was the pre-1993 NRA. Today's NRA is completely trigger happy.
 
The_Sponge [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: I haven't hunted for years, but when I did, you took the shot when you could not only identify the target, but could identify where on the target you were going to hit, and whether or not that was a clean, ethical shot. 

Yahoos blind firing at movement, and I have known a few of them, should have their hunting licenses permanently revoked.


I'm just into shooting, not hunting.

But I definitely remember hearing that you do not take the shot if you cannot identify if it is a doe or a buck.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dunno. If other hunters were fair game, that would certainly make hunting season far more interesting for those of us who don't hunt.

Oh, and the hunter who bags 9 other hunters? Lock that psycho up forever.
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: I just finished reading the part of Hannibal where he offs a bow-hunter for meat, but leaves the (human) liver 'cause the bowhunter had previously pickled it.


Yep. IIRC, he took the animal's instead.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Gabrisch was wearing dark brown camouflage when he was shot. Bow hunters in Colorado are not required to wear daylight fluorescent orange, which breaks up the camouflage pattern needed to get close to game.

cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, the hunter will probably get off the hook, given he had one of those Terrorist Hunting Permits from 2001 with no expiration date, and the guy from Texas wasn't wearing a mask, so kind of a gray area
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: Stands With A Tiny Fist: I just finished reading the part of Hannibal where he offs a bow-hunter for meat, but leaves the (human) liver 'cause the bowhunter had previously pickled it.

Yep. IIRC, he took the animal's instead.


Yep. The liver, loin, and a few other parts. (Which he also took from the bowhunter.) The hunter's liver was the only thing not mirrored, once it was examined.
 
