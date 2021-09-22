 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   Water that is worse than what you what you get in Flint? Benton Harbor, MI take the prize and it seems that it's a town of mostly black folks   (theguardian.com) divider line
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we just did this thread.

I vaguely recall white Fark Independents™ getting upset and defiant.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Water that is worse than what you what you get in Flint? Benton Harbor, MI take the prize and it seems that it's a town of mostly black folks

Was subby drinking this stuff during developmental years?
 
anfrind
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Killing black people is a core conservative value.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
whatcha whatcha whatcha want?!
(better water)
whatcha whatcha whatcha want?!
(better water)
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Who runs the government?
 
greggerm
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Water like that must spend its weekend striking terrific terror into the hearts of criminals everywhere.

/he's everywhere he's everywhere
 
BlueVet
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My home town on Fark.  Too bad it's for something so messed up.  Bad food (food deserts) bad air, and now bad water. This country is stalking black people like a serial killer.
 
emonk
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Like, they could always move to Modesto.
 
Snort
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How does this keep happening?

Repeats I mean.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Gonna get some snacks for this thread. This one may bring out quite a few piss yellow colored posts before it's all done.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: I think we just did this thread.

I vaguely recall white Fark Independents™ getting upset and defiant.


In this thread? No they didn't, farking liar.  Stop with your bullshiat.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

anfrind: Killing black people is a core conservative value.


Race baiting is a core leftist value.
 
