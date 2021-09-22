 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AL.com)   Shhhh, secret hospital; don't tell anybody. It has a Panera   (al.com) divider line
5
    More: Strange, Huntsville, Alabama, Construction, Storey, Building, 100-year history of the hospital, High-rise, Panera Bread, A Celebration  
•       •       •

348 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Sep 2021 at 5:54 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So did they build the hospital around the Panera?  Or did Panera choose that location to mitigate ambulance costs?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah so?
It's been 10 years since I worked there but the hospital I worked at had a Chick Fila, A Starbucks, A Subway, an Arby's and a Wall Street Deli.
Keeping the Docs, Staff, and visitors happy and access to familiar food is important.
 
morg
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You guys, this is pretty serious. We need to give that building the best Quinceanera ever.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's because it's an orthopedic surgery center/hospital: they don't want all the covids smeared over the insides or have people die inside.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Every Panera around here is staffed by teenage proto-Karens. That's a frickin shame because I used to like their chicken salad on a bagel occasionally, and now I have to make that at home.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.