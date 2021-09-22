 Skip to content
 
(AccuWeather)   The great tarantula migration is underway in America's best state   (accuweather.com) divider line
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep, I'm seeing them out walking across the highways in New Mexico.  I didn't realize we are America's Best State.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best State and no Florida tag.. hmmmm, Arizona or Texas then... [click] ..Did not see that coming. Colorado is mostly better than "best".
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Nope.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Obligatory

The Dead Milkmen - Where The Tarantula Lives
Youtube uhaHmKX1aoU
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's The Great Tarantula Migration Charlie Brown!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I didn't know that there were tarantulas in the state of denial.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They're so fluffy!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
proton
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
daddy kill the spider.avi
Youtube jd_c0JHbflI
 
ocelot
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I remember that from the early 70's in San Angelo Tx. growing up.Pretty rough country out there.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Nope.


YES
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Tarantula? That sound Messican. Fetch me my tiny horse and medium reins!
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Quite a while back my youngest son had a basement apartment in a suburb of Denver. My son screamed and pointed at one by my chair. I knew I didn't want to try to save something that might bite me so I flatten it with my shoe. People tell me it was probably a wolf spider, not a tarantula. All I know it was big, hairy, and with a lot of eyes.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Picklehead: Quite a while back my youngest son had a basement apartment in a suburb of Denver. My son screamed and pointed at one by my chair. I knew I didn't want to try to save something that might bite me so I flatten it with my shoe. People tell me it was probably a wolf spider, not a tarantula. All I know it was big, hairy, and with a lot of eyes.


How was the taste? Don't tell me you're just some duded up sport hunter.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Picklehead: Quite a while back my youngest son had a basement apartment in a suburb of Denver. My son screamed and pointed at one by my chair. I knew I didn't want to try to save something that might bite me so I flatten it with my shoe. People tell me it was probably a wolf spider, not a tarantula. All I know it was big, hairy, and with a lot of eyes.


Might have been a potato that had gone bad.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
tarantulas prefer humid weather for their eggs


Huh. I just assumed that they gave live birth.
 
Jedekai [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

sno man: Best State and no Florida tag.. hmmmm, Arizona or Texas then... [click] ..Did not see that coming. Colorado is mostly better than "best".


If we're going by where the most people want to live, versus where they are now... that'd be my home state.

/Montana. Supposedly, it's one of the only five that most Europeans know about, due to close cultural ties with Germany, Ireland and Scandinavia.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Picklehead: Quite a while back my youngest son had a basement apartment in a suburb of Denver. My son screamed and pointed at one by my chair. I knew I didn't want to try to save something that might bite me so I flatten it with my shoe. People tell me it was probably a wolf spider, not a tarantula. All I know it was big, hairy, and with a lot of eyes.

Might have been a potato that had gone bad.


potatoes don't usually lurk behind chairs though, pantry lurkers the lot of 'em.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Tito & Tarantula - After Dark
Youtube xX1z20VstKI


bonus: https://www.youtube.com/watch?​v=CmdjH1​NnEPw
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


For some reason I can almost hear the soundtrack to M.U.L.E. playing behind that gif.
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Shatner approved!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Picklehead: Quite a while back my youngest son had a basement apartment in a suburb of Denver. My son screamed and pointed at one by my chair. I knew I didn't want to try to save something that might bite me so I flatten it with my shoe. People tell me it was probably a wolf spider, not a tarantula. All I know it was big, hairy, and with a lot of eyes.


Probably was a wolf spider.  You don't want to squish tarantulas, they'll make a huge mess.  Just get a long-handled dust pan or a snow shovel and evict it.
 
Galileo's Daughter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dinodork: They're so fluffy!

[Fark user image 850x478]


They're terror hamsters.

NOPE NOPE NOPE NOPE NOPE
 
