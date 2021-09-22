 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   Tales of a Fourth Grade Shooting   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
16
16 Comments     (+0 »)
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I told them not to give Fudge an AK
 
Fano
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Man-boy shot in call of doody accident
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Don't know if we can get more "back to normal", folks.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
SE DC? Why am I not surprised...

/but he was such a good boy
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What kind of murderous rage do you have to be in to shoot a kid?
 
Caelistis
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Who knew that the NRA and NAMBLA were so intertwined?
 
emonk
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My takeaway is that there are some screwed up people in DC.  Discussion?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

emonk: My takeaway is that there are some screwed up people in DC.  Discussion?


From Capitol Hill to Anacostia, you betcha
 
covfefe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"When someone brazenly fires into a crowd of people, striking five people, innocent people in this instance, that's unacceptable."

Unacceptable even for third grade.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I told y'inz stop putting raisins in cookies.  This was bound to happen.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: What kind of murderous rage do you have to be in to shoot a kid?


You've never been around kids, have you?
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
In the series Breaking Bad. I wonder how old the kid on the bicycle that shot one of Jesse's friends was supposed to be.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: What kind of murderous rage do you have to be in to shoot a kid?


It was another kid that did the shooting. Not the adult. Some (most?) kids have no problem hurting each other.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fudgie like headline.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Resident Muslim: What kind of murderous rage do you have to be in to shoot a kid?

It was another kid that did the shooting. Not the adult. Some (most?) kids have no problem hurting each other.


OOPS. Not true. I did not read enough. My bad.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Resident Muslim: What kind of murderous rage do you have to be in to shoot a kid?

You've never been around kids, have you?


Children are a curse upon this country.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

