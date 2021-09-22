 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Have they tried posting in the Help Wanted section of Craigslist?   (kiro7.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe a "Note from Chris" will help.

SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yay, subby! One whole internets for you!
tickle_me_ivory
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Brazen
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Must be someone importants house. Normally if you go to the police out here with that they will tell you to get farked. And you definitely wont be on the news.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I love that the thieving dipshiat waves to the camera.

And by "love" I mean I hope he steps in front of a speeding bus.

/fark thieves.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Must be someone importants house. Normally if you go to the police out here with that they will tell you to get farked. And you definitely wont be on the news.


Yep. Lived in Olympia for over a decade and getting the police to do anything involving theft was impossible.

Reported my truck stolen. They said "If it shows up, we'll call you before it's impounded." Three weeks later, got a call from the impound lot, not a peep out of the police.

They were really efficient at pulling people over and citing them for DUIs regardless of whether they had been drinking though.
 
