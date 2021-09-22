 Skip to content
 
(KCCI Des Moines)   You no longer have to travel to NYC to experience using a NYC subway car as a bathroom. Stand clear of the closing toilet stall doors [ding-dong]   (kcci.com) divider line
    New York City, New York, America's Best Restroom contest  
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I learned very quickly as a resident of Chicago to never, ever decide I could handle whatever was in the suspiciously-empty CTA car in the middle of a rush-hour commute.

Spoiler: it was always some guy wanking.

Or poop. So much poop.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frankly the only people who actually poop in the NYC subway are homeless, so this wc gives everybody the "homeless NYC subway toilet experience", it's not just for hobos anymore.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Mind the crap.
 
morg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Click on "Show Transcript".
 
DANVLL
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Should have put the hand holds at the urinals.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Am I required to pee on the leg of the guy next to me?
 
