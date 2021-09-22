 Skip to content
 
(WSBTV)   Man sees Mountain Dew 2 for $3 special at convenience store, grabs one, puts $2 down on counter, and walks out. Whoopsie   (wsbtv.com) divider line
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very specific about the charge, the amount, the name, the product placement.  The only thing missing is the store name which is important since only the store can decide to press charges or not.

Is it really worth a distinction from receiving 1/3 more than the advertised price of the product or claiming that 1/2 of $3.00 is $2.29 and expecting the state to provide room and board for life at $40-60K a year.   Even the honcho in charge of prisons and paroles said there is a definite lack of judgement on the part of the other parties involved.  And prison is a big business in Pennsyltucky.
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got to wonder if there's more to the story.  Stores often let shoplifters go for small items because it's too much of a hassle to deal with.  But in this case the store and the police are gung-ho about less than a dollar when it's fairly obvious this was an unintentional theft.  Not to say that unintentional theft should be forgiven, just that I don't think felony charges are warranted.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who calls the police for a lousy 29 friggin cents (fark the tax)?!?!  Does it happen THAT often that it warrants a response like this?

Jesus, whatever happened to basic human decency?
 
jayhawk88 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pennsylvania law says the first charge - if the item stolen is less than $150 value - is a summary offense. A second is bumped up to a misdemeanor. A third, no matter the value of the item taken, is a third-degree felony. Other third-degree felonies in the state include involuntary manslaughter.

We have only begun to comprehend the lasting damage Crime Paranoia during the 80's and 90's has done to this country.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
how does that widget price model work?
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is this a felony?
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Steal shoes, gas and cola water and its prison time.

Let this be a reminder of who the justice system is really set up to benefit.
 
VanillaEnvelope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is stupid, but who the fark just drops an estimated purchase amount on the counter and leaves? Is Mr. Career Criminal too busy for the cash register transaction?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy's not even a shiat, he's nothing more than a low-level crumbum.

Shiatty of the store to call the cops for fifty cents.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: How is this a felony?


Because theft is only not a big deal if you steal a lot of money from poor people or if you are a business. Then, just pay a percentage of what you stole as a fine and move on.
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did the store even bother calling the cops? That call and the time spent on it cost an order of magnitude more than the "theft".

Strikes laws are dumb, the voters who voted for them are dumb, and everyone involved in calling this in, arresting, charging, and prosecuting this should feel professionally and personally embarrassed.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$2.29 felony.  Hmmmm.
 
BenSaw2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not exactly "2 for $3.00" now, is it?
 
log_jammin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know you live in a farked up state when a gas drive off and underpaying for a drink are felonies.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three strikes laws were designed to be as racist a spossible.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw a dude round up his cash to $2 out of the 'give a penny, take a penny' tray to afford a Powerball ticket.  Come on.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zbtop: Why did the store even bother calling the cops? That call and the time spent on it cost an order of magnitude more than the "theft".

Strikes laws are dumb, the voters who voted for them are dumb, and everyone involved in calling this in, arresting, charging, and prosecuting this should feel professionally and personally embarrassed.


My guess is the guy is a local shiatbag that the store doesn't want around anymore, and found a way to do it.
Did they know he had two/three strikes already?   Probably not.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What kind of simple pecker just throws money on the counter and walks out?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have the government nationalize mountain dew and provide it for free to everybody that wants to do the dew.

Problem solved.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
29 farking cents. And some people will defend this bullshiat.

A lot of Americans just love hurting people they don't know personally.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the three strikes bullshiat was deemed unconstitutional, but maybe that was a fever dream I had where I lived in a real country, not a Rockstar Games parody of society.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't do the math? Feel the wrath!
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
when the store called the cops the cops should have laughed at them
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Three strikes laws were designed to be as racist a spossible.


Is Polish a race now?


/asking for a friend
/ok, not a friend, it's me, well more than half me
/last name is darn close to the subject person of the story
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Great_Milenko: What kind of simple pecker just throws money on the counter and walks out?


This person 100% doesn't deserve any of this, but yeah, is this seriously a thing people do? This isn't a saloon in 1856.
 
TrainingWheelsNeeded
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tricycleracer: I saw a dude round up his cash to $2 out of the 'give a penny, take a penny' tray to afford a Powerball ticket.  Come on.


genius
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ACLU needs to pick this up on an 8th amendment run.  $50k bail is a clear violation even without a conviction
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fgnornby?

/no one will remember...
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jayhawk88: Pennsylvania law says the first charge - if the item stolen is less than $150 value - is a summary offense. A second is bumped up to a misdemeanor. A third, no matter the value of the item taken, is a third-degree felony. Other third-degree felonies in the state include involuntary manslaughter.

We have only begun to comprehend the lasting damage Crime Paranoia during the 80's and 90's has done to this country.


Incarceration is big business.

Gotta keep them cells full of warm bodies.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 1 hour ago  

VanillaEnvelope: This is stupid, but who the fark just drops an estimated purchase amount on the counter and leaves? Is Mr. Career Criminal too busy for the cash register transaction?


Retail, no.  Restaurants - where you can't get wait-staff's attention with road flares and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders to "please get me the fark out of here, I've got tickets to something after this and I don't have time for this", yeah, a couple times I've had the cash to rough-figure my own bill, leave it on the table, and go.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tricycleracer: I saw a dude round up his cash to $2 out of the 'give a penny, take a penny' tray to afford a Powerball ticket.  Come on.


So?
 
mike_d85
‘’ 1 hour ago  

potierrh: I've got to wonder if there's more to the story.  Stores often let shoplifters go for small items because it's too much of a hassle to deal with.  But in this case the store and the police are gung-ho about less than a dollar when it's fairly obvious this was an unintentional theft.  Not to say that unintentional theft should be forgiven, just that I don't think felony charges are warranted.


I don't think it was unintentional, I think it was an asshole customer who argued their way into getting charges pressed with the employee/owner:
C: Why is it $2.29 when it's 2 for $3?  It should be $1.50!
E: That's not how it works, you have to buy two for that price.
C: I'm not paying more, that's false advertising!
[repeat for roughly 30 minutes]
C: HERE! HERE'S TWO DOLLARS THAT'S ENOUGH FOR THE DOLLAR FIFTY PLUS TAX!
*slams money on the counter*
E: I TOLD YOU YOU CAN'T DO THAT!  I'M CALLING THE GODDAMN POLICE!
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BenSaw2: That's not exactly "2 for $3.00" now, is it?


7-11 (to cite one example) does this often by putting "Single item at the regular price" in teeny-tiny print on the tag.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

VanillaEnvelope: This is stupid, but who the fark just drops an estimated purchase amount on the counter and leaves? Is Mr. Career Criminal too busy for the cash register transaction?


That's a clue. Maybe he's really just that stupid? 

That's definitely a common enough thing and it doesn't deserve years in prison.
 
Jgok [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

potierrh: I've got to wonder if there's more to the story.  Stores often let shoplifters go for small items because it's too much of a hassle to deal with.  But in this case the store and the police are gung-ho about less than a dollar when it's fairly obvious this was an unintentional theft.  Not to say that unintentional theft should be forgiven, just that I don't think felony charges are warranted.


I wonder if there was more to this exchange:
Police said the clerk said she followed Sobolewski outside to tell him that he didn't pay the full price. He told her he did before driving away.

I'm sure there are some people out there who are anal enough to call the cops over 50 cents.

However, it also seems odd that a person who apparently calculated the price on their own would not at least pause when the clerk told them they were wrong.
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Great_Milenko: What kind of simple pecker just throws money on the counter and walks out?


What kind of justice system spend thousands of tax dollars+ on a simple pecker who throws money on a counter?
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

functionisalwaystaken: austerity101: Three strikes laws were designed to be as racist a spossible.

Is Polish a race now?


/asking for a friend
/ok, not a friend, it's me, well more than half me
/last name is darn close to the subject person of the story


Racist institutions can also negatively affect white people, yes.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 1 hour ago  

potierrh: the police are gung-ho about less than a dollar when it's fairly obvious this was an unintentional theft.


ACAB.

I'm reading U-God's "Raw: My Journey into the Wu-Tang" at the moment. You would not believe the shiat that police let criminals get away with.

They are either working with the criminals, or they are afraid of the criminals, so they spend their time framing marginal people like this.

That's pretty much the only conclusion that one can come to given the evidence.

At one point, U-God says he dropped drugs and six thousand dollars worth of cash right in front of the police. He picked up everything with them watching, and he just went home.

/But they kept a much closer eye on him after that.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size

/Should have gotten a crab juice
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meanmutton: tricycleracer: I saw a dude round up his cash to $2 out of the 'give a penny, take a penny' tray to afford a Powerball ticket.  Come on.

So?


29 cents is a joke.  It's not prison worthy.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  

VanillaEnvelope: This is stupid, but who the fark just drops an estimated purchase amount on the counter and leaves? Is Mr. Career Criminal too busy for the cash register transaction?


He thought he was overpaying and probably didn't give a shiat about the 29 cents. The article explains his math. I've seen someone throw nickel and dimes out of their car in a parking lot. Heck, Canada got rid of the penny because so many Canadians were like, "fark pocket change, money's stupid" and routinely chucked pennies they got, or walked away from change at the cash register. Some people are stupid about money but that is not mens rea for theft.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mike_d85: potierrh: I've got to wonder if there's more to the story.  Stores often let shoplifters go for small items because it's too much of a hassle to deal with.  But in this case the store and the police are gung-ho about less than a dollar when it's fairly obvious this was an unintentional theft.  Not to say that unintentional theft should be forgiven, just that I don't think felony charges are warranted.

I don't think it was unintentional, I think it was an asshole customer who argued their way into getting charges pressed with the employee/owner:
C: Why is it $2.29 when it's 2 for $3?  It should be $1.50!
E: That's not how it works, you have to buy two for that price.
C: I'm not paying more, that's false advertising!
[repeat for roughly 30 minutes]
C: HERE! HERE'S TWO DOLLARS THAT'S ENOUGH FOR THE DOLLAR FIFTY PLUS TAX!
*slams money on the counter*
E: I TOLD YOU YOU CAN'T DO THAT!  I'M CALLING THE GODDAMN POLICE!


Wow, well if that's the case, this guy definitely deserves to have the book thrown at him.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: Police said the clerk said she followed Sobolewski outside to tell him that he didn't pay the full price. He told her he did before driving away, Penn Live reported.

He was told he underpaid before he drove off.
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Great_Milenko: What kind of simple pecker just throws money on the counter and walks out?


The kind who is tired of waiting at the register for more than 10 minutes while the cashier is farking off somewhere.  I don't condone just dropping money and walking out, but I certainly understand it.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

potierrh: I've got to wonder if there's more to the story.  Stores often let shoplifters go for small items because it's too much of a hassle to deal with.  But in this case the store and the police are gung-ho about less than a dollar when it's fairly obvious this was an unintentional theft.  Not to say that unintentional theft should be forgiven, just that I don't think felony charges are warranted.


But... is he black?
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Great_Milenko: What kind of simple pecker just throws money on the counter and walks out?


I have waited a long time to drop your words (the words I know you by) into a casual conversation.

(Applies sunglasses)

"a sister-f*cking hillbilly"

Thank you for those words; I enjoy them afresh every time you post.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: $2.29 felony.  Hmmmm.


No, apparently, a $0.29 felony.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police and store workers said he underpaid by 29 cents plus tax for a total of 43 cents, Penn Live reported.

How much does the state have to pay to incarcerate him, though?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zbtop: Why did the store even bother calling the cops? That call and the time spent on it cost an order of magnitude more than the "theft".

Strikes laws are dumb, the voters who voted for them are dumb, and everyone involved in calling this in, arresting, charging, and prosecuting this should feel professionally and personally embarrassed.


Everything he* said.

* everyone on the internet is an overweight, middle-aged, white male until I learn otherwise
/ I'm not assuming gender (age, race, etc), I 'm assigning it coontil such time blah blah blah...)
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
There are places that still have that stupid three strikes law?


"..store workers said he underpaid by 29 cents plus tax for a total of 43 cents, Penn Live reported.
Store employees called police.."

Who the fack calls the cops over 43 cents? What cops put any actual effort into finding someone who underpaid 43 cents? Must be a damn safe community with nothing else going on there.

Then there's the 50k bond, is that necessary? Is the guy going to hop on his private jet to evade justice?

I know I feel safer with this maniac off our streets, whew!


"State police spokesperson Megan Ammerman told Penn Live that the troopers did their job. Troopers "cannot decide to not charge someone for a criminal case."

The f*ck you can't, you do it all the time for other cops you shiatbird.
 
