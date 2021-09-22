Fark NotNewsletter: It's autumn, do you know where your pumpkin spice is?

|
A message from Drew Curtis:
Hey everyone hope your week's been well.
Last week I promised a very special very vulgar TotalFark Discussion - life interfered and I wasn't able to get around to it until today, so come check it out.
You can still join TotalFark and witness history being made. Today's the day if you've been on the fence about it.
Thursday at 3 p.m. it's the Fark News Livestream with me, Christine, and Trevor. Trevor had to skip last week due to travel, but he's emerged somewhere in the eastern hemisphere. This has been a very heavy week for the weird news cycle, but I'm pretty sure we'll be talking about the Petito saga, the latest dumbass things we've learned in the Murdaugh case, and a failed attempt to raise awareness by sending clowns to hang out near elementary schools. And much, much more. Other possible topics are Mike Tyson tried to fight a Gorilla, did Steve from Blues Clues see combat in Afghanistan, McDonalds phasing out plastic toys for cardboard Ron Jeremy Minion replicas, and Shark Jesus. Like I said, busy week
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
TaDu explained why autocorrect seems to sneak in the most embarrassing words
markie_farkie did not appreciate the advice to immediately install a security update
Notabunny comforted us when an anti-vaxxer clown died from COVID-19
I-K-Rumba was surprised by a video of a woman supposedly beating up her sister for supposedly sleeping with her husband
Representative of the unwashed masses pointed out something about a video of a man brutally attacking a woman on an escalator
Combustion seemed to think some guy's problems don't seem all that bad
Pinnacle Point smelled a business opportunity
rickythepenguin shared a funny short story about Norm Macdonald
TommyDeuce commented on a story about a woman who shot and killed a man who was outside her bedroom window at night
SBinRR found one aspect of a woman sleeping with her sister's husband to be the most surprising
Bonus FarkStaff Pick:
2fardownthread discussed the development of vaccines that are administered through a nasal spray rather than an injection
Smart:
FormlessOne considered the 12-year sentence someone got for making and using counterfeit coupons to steal from stores
Bovine Diarrhea Virus shared some weird, simple tricks to keep from getting COVID-19
Walker shared something that many people don't know about movies that were released on Disney+ and in theaters on the same day
rickythepenguin shared a funny short story about Norm Macdonald
Badmoodman explained what a man who doesn't want his wife to get vaccinated is really afraid of
FleshFlapps wanted to encourage us to get vaccinated and also get us started on existential crises
God-is-a-Taco discussed the annual commemoration of 9/11
CSB Sunday Morning: Those most cherished family or childhood mementos and heirlooms
Smart: Madison_Smiled shared with us the sweet story of the Detweilers
Funny: proco took us to a rock concert
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread for Farkers to share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.
Politics Funny:
Uchiha_Cycliste explained the genius behind liberals' plan to trick Trump voters into not getting vaccinated
Xcott considered the reasons someone gave for resigning from the Army
Mr. Coffee Nerves expected to see the true anti-vaxxer American patriot
Nadie_AZ summed up what's been happening to right-wing radio show hosts who have fallen for COVID-19 lies from Fox News
Martian_Astronomer wanted to see what else some people will do because it's the opposite of what liberals say to do
Politics Smart:
Psychopompous thought that we pay more attention to some elections than we used to
Sanguine Dawn discussed the two main choices in the California recall election
Benevolent Misanthrope figured that a previous decision by the judge overseeing Kyle Rittenhouse's prosecution reveals a pattern
Nuuu analyzed General William Tecumseh Sherman's strategy in the Civil War
allears had an idea to help states that want to criminalize abortion
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
RedZoneTuba corrected the contest submitter's moostake
dlarsen222, however, saw no problems with the headline
Herb Utsmelz forgot to show the cereal
RedZoneTuba served the breakfast of a famous player
Yammering_Splat_Vector showed us a surprising background actor in "Raiders of the Lost Ark"
Driedsponge turned a tick head into haute couture
RedZoneTuba made a diagram of somebunny's womb
Yammering_Splat_Vector found pretend friends for this pretend moose
clovercat got some bubbles in the transporter
Wrongo came up with the perfect way to start the day
Captions:
From Caption this despaired soccer player:
hugram recognized the outfit
Albert911emt got into a sticky situation
Fartist Friday: Tattoos and the inspiration behind them
This Fartist Friday contest ended in a tie between kabloink's victorious Excatlibur and Driedsponge's mechanical interior
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: For Johnny Appleseed Day we'll create art featuring an Apple - any kind. The delicious fruit, the company logo, the musician, etc. Honeycrisps, Tim Apple, Fiona Apple, you get the drift. Any art medium allowed.
Farktography: Flair for Flare
spidermann branched out for this Farktography contest
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
Every time a TFD thread goes red I feel sad, because, just for a few seconds, there had existed the possibility that it actually could have gone green and ruined everyone's day
Vladimir Putin in isolation after possible COVID-19 exposure, which means we may soon be seeing Putin on the fritz
You know what sucks? Cancer. You know what else sucks? You guessed it: Frank Stallone
Pawtucket man hospitalized after being stabbed in Woonsocket. For those not knowledgeable of human anatomy, the Woonsocket is where the Woon goes
Virginia man arrested for 28-44 robberies
His name was Roberto
Six thousand Raiders fans stabbed in a single day
Marcus Aurelius: "Consider the shortness of life, the boundless abyss of time past and future, the feebleness of all matter." The AV Club: "Guess I'd better sit down and qualitatively rank all of Weezer's 200+ songs"
Red-state anti-vaxxers graciously giving up their hospital beds to non-COVID patients
Newly discovered fossilized worm genus named after Arrakis due to its massive size and aversion to rhythmic footsteps. Blessed be the Maker, may He cleanse us in his passing because we could really use some of that about now
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on last week's Quiz, and we have a guest for the 1000 club! Unfortunately, the ice cream machine is down and so all we have for refreshments is the leftover Wasabi Oreos, But congratulations anyway to Buzzerguy, whose score of 1011 makes him this week's winner. ThunderChild came in second with 951, jayfurr in third with 935, Megateuthis in fourth with 934, and coscausticevil rounds out this week's top 5 with 933.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was actually about "The Muppet Show". Only 31% of quiztakers caught the article about Jim Henson's home in London, England getting a historical marker showing he lived there while filming the show. After Henson made two pilots for CBS that were both rejected, the show was picked up by British producer and vaudevillian Lew Grade, who had a reputation for producing shows in England that were geared for resale to the American market. It turned out to be a great match, and "The Muppet Show" filmed at Elstree Studios in London for its entire run.
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was also about England. 89% of quiztakers knew that it was the luxury department store Harrod's that would be ditching the green-and-gold plastic bags it had used for the last 50 years in favor of more sustainable paper bags. For the 3% who went with Grace Brothers, this was the name of the department store from the British sitcom (and brilliant parody of Britain's social rankings) "Are You Being Served", which aired from 1973 to 1985, and for the other 8%, Costington's is the ultra-rich store in downtown Springfield as seen on "The Simpsons" (slogan: "Over A Century Without A Slogan").
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about Simu Liu and his newfound fame. Only 61% of quiztakers recognized him as the star of the #1 movie in the United States, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings". You'll probably want to remember his name, though, as the reviews are great and he'll likely be on screen for a while both in and out of the Marvel Universe.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about Farrakh Bulsara, a guy born in Zanzibar 75 years ago. 94% of quiztakers knew that he grew up to be one of the most renowned vocalists and performers of all time - after changing his name to Freddy Mercury. Prince was one of those musicians who actually went by their real name - he was born Prince Rogers Nelson.
If you missed out on last week's Quiz, you can catch up now that you know a few of the answers. Congratulations to the winners, and we'll do it all again this week.
