(CBS 12 West Palm Beach)   Man with mullet wanted in Florida. If that's the entire description of the perp they'll never find him   (cbs12.com) divider line
18
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kentucky Waterfall
Camaro Crash Helmet
Ape Drape
Missouri Compromise
Mississippi Mud Flap
Guacamullet
Tennessee Top Hat
Mulette
Captain Planet
Pittsburg Perm
Canadian Passport
Beaver Paddle
The Achey Breaky Big Mistakey
Florida Follicle Fountain
Plantation Abomination
North Carolina Neck Warmer
That Haircut that Pissed off Wesley Willis.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The moment this guy is arrested, Cam "Buzz" Brainard will point out what a sweet mullet the guy has.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
freidog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suspect is hatless.  I say again hatless.
 
Rhino Jockey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted for questioning:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The police could just arrest everyone with a mullet.

It would be for the good of humanity.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suspect is hatless, repeat, hatless.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Try looking everywhere.  Because that dude is everywhere.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blue Öyster Cult - Florida Man Lyrics Video
Youtube w0JO7HeYvW0
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they search every every gas station, residence, warehouse, farmhouse, henhouse, outhouse and doghouse in that area?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

I think the ears would have been part of the description too...
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Mullet is like a good speakeasy -
Quiet in the front, a Party in the back, and everyone involved should be locked up....
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
might be this guy

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 225x224]
I think the ears would have been part of the description too...


Dude doesn't need an alarm clock. He can hear the sun come up.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a man with a mullet going mad with a mallet in millets...
 
nursetim
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 225x224]
I think the ears would have been part of the description too...


Legolas, the high school years.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 1 minute ago  
RTFA: it says a mullet and a tattoo. That narrows the population by 10 percent.

/My BIL fished for mullet in Tampa. They're great when smoked.
//Pollution of Tampa Bay ruined the fishery.
 
