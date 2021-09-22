 Skip to content
Work on a haunted barn event has been going on since July. It's too bad they had all these previous police calls
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Anyone here local? Because I really want to know what the mother did to get banned from the property during operations.
 
TheXerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Anyone here local? Because I really want to know what the mother did to get banned from the property during operations.


*raises hand* Local here.

Looks like she was charged in 2019 with child endangerment after testing positive for meth while running an in home day care. That should give you an idea. Ankeny is trying hard to re-brand itself as a more upscale suburb of Des Moines, but being home to some manufacturing plants that run 24/7 also attracts a certain demographic too.
 
TheXerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TheXerox: namegoeshere: Anyone here local? Because I really want to know what the mother did to get banned from the property during operations.

*raises hand* Local here.

Looks like she was charged in 2019 2016 with child endangerment after testing positive for meth while running an in home day care. That should give you an idea. Ankeny is trying hard to re-brand itself as a more upscale suburb of Des Moines, but being home to some manufacturing plants that run 24/7 also attracts a certain demographic too.


Fixed the date. Also, a search of Iowa Courts Online shows other charges (open container while driving, drug offenses, OWI, and the other stuff that goes along with it. You do the math.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm guessing the pendulum scythes were the dealbreaker.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TheXerox: TheXerox: namegoeshere: Anyone here local? Because I really want to know what the mother did to get banned from the property during operations.

*raises hand* Local here.

Looks like she was charged in 2019 2016 with child endangerment after testing positive for meth while running an in home day care. That should give you an idea. Ankeny is trying hard to re-brand itself as a more upscale suburb of Des Moines, but being home to some manufacturing plants that run 24/7 also attracts a certain demographic too.

Fixed the date. Also, a search of Iowa Courts Online shows other charges (open container while driving, drug offenses, OWI, and the other stuff that goes along with it. You do the math.


While she does the meth. . .
 
al-Mundane
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TheXerox: namegoeshere: Anyone here local? Because I really want to know what the mother did to get banned from the property during operations.

*raises hand* Local here.

Looks like she was charged in 2019 with child endangerment after testing positive for meth while running an in home day care. That should give you an idea. Ankeny is trying hard to re-brand itself as a more upscale suburb of Des Moines, but being home to some manufacturing plants that run 24/7 also attracts a certain demographic too.


Thanks for that. I guess the "journalist" here just assumed we could read minds.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The Bales family is agreeable to those conditions   . . .

Oh, Bales.  I thought it said Bates.
 
