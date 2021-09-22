 Skip to content
 
posted to Main » and Sports » on 22 Sep 2021 at 4:16 PM



beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$7 each? Where is this stadium that's stuck in 2003?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So he's the guy to sue for all those DUI traffic problems, I presumed.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He did however refuse to pay the attorney fees for the resulting date rape trials.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Still not a hero.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
...but that's a fake receipt...?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sounds like he makes way too much money coaching college football.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The Incredibles:No Capes!
Youtube M68ndaZSKa8
 
anuran
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Sounds like he makes way too much money coaching college football.


A big sport coach is generally the highest-salaried person in the State higher education system.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Some do, subby

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/close enough
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Some heroes wear delicious mayo.  It's a grinder but it's true.  Just ask Hogie over there.
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Seven dollars for Coors Light should be a crime in and of itself.

/That sentence may be three words too long.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Sounds like he makes way too much money coaching college football.


2020: https://sports.usatoday.com/nca​a/salar​ies/

2021, Top 9:  9.1M - 6.1M
https://www.audacy.com/sports/ncaa-foo​tball/gallery/2021-highest-paid-colleg​e-football-coach-and-their-salaries#ni​ck-saban--alabama---9-1-million-ckmdq1​8zw002c3g74t7cv36n1
 
WaltCronkite
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Some do, subby

[i.pinimg.com image 640x800]

/close enough


I'm quite taken with this photo....
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

beezeltown: $7 each? Where is this stadium that's stuck in 2003?


Oregon.  Duh.

Too bad rents aren't stuck there... $2000/mo will get you something reasonable.  Everything less than that probably has some serious code violations or is a studio.
 
mrparks
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The IPA to Coors Light ratio gives me hope.
 
ababyatemydingo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/M68ndaZS​Ka8?start=128]


Came for Edna, left happy
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

beezeltown: $7 each? Where is this stadium that's stuck in 2003?


Seriously. The last time a friend and I went to a hockey game two beers and two half-smokes was $45
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

beezeltown: $7 each? Where is this stadium that's stuck in 2003?


Hillsboro 😆
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

anuran: HotWingConspiracy: Sounds like he makes way too much money coaching college football.

A big sport coach is generally the highest-salaried person in the State higher education system.


Which makes total sense.
 
