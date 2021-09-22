 Skip to content
 
(NBC Washington)   Wanna live like Ted Leonsis? Now you can, and you won't even need to destroy America Online to do it. You will need about $15 million, though   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You will need to connect your own game controller.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
geez, what an amazing kitchen.

the gap (income) is just so vast... it's staggeringly vast.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Like AOL wasn't going to destroy themselves?

/Hey, look, 1000 free hours!!!
 
Salmon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
11 bathrooms actually works for me.

6 to poop in, 5 to get high in.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

buckeyebrain: Like AOL wasn't going to destroy themselves?

/Hey, look, 1000 free hours!!!


They made the best free coasters...
 
