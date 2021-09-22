 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Man plants pipe bombs to end porn and cursing. Farkers seen heading to the bunker   (mlive.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Improvised explosive device, Federal Bureau of Investigation, 75-year-old John D. Allen, Bombs, Explosive weapons, Bomb, Michigan, initial appearance  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't tell him the pron is not stored in the cellphone stores, or the cell towers. Please keep our pron safe.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
has anyone told him that republicans are the biggest consumers of porn.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

khitsicker: has anyone told him that republicans are the biggest consumers of porn.


I thought that was al-Qaeda?   Or at least that is what we want to believe.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wait, man lays pipe to end porn? Seems counter intuitive...
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm... I'm sorry. I keep all of my porn on the Fark servers.

Farewell my friends
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Poonabomber?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Old man censors cloud.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
F bombs are better than real bombs.  Fark that guy.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He wasn't aware that the term "Mar-a-Lago" is Spanish for "Central Repository for All Pornographic Materials in the United States"? What a dumb farker.
 
mod3072
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Look, I'm a little salty too about the fact that internet porn didn't exist when I was 14 and we had to rely on National Geographic, the Sears catalog and SI swimsuit editions to get our spank on, but blowing up the cell phone towers isn't going to solve anything.
 
gbv23
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Talk dirty to me...

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
the_rhino
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Don't tell him the pron is not stored in the cellphone stores, or the cell towers. Please keep our pron safe.


pr0n is stored in the balls
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He would not survive a day on FARK.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: He would not survive a day on FARK.


From all the cursing and crude stuff that is.
 
smeag0l
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There's nothing more dangerous than a self hating fapper.
Remember kids, only you can prevent Onanism.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So you're going to randomly place pipe bombs at a few phone stores in order to stop national telecom companies from allowing "indecent" content from being provided on the internet?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


and really dumb.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: kdawg7736: He would not survive a day on FARK.

From all the cursing and crude stuff that is.


Except the FARK filter keeps us from using the really good words.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Don't tell him the pron is not stored in the cellphone stores, or the cell towers. Please keep our pron safe.


"The Egyptians used vast pyramids to store porn."
 
Slypork
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

blondambition: kdawg7736: kdawg7736: He would not survive a day on FARK.

From all the cursing and crude stuff that is.

Except the FARK filter keeps us from using the really good words.


They still haven't filtered out Belgium yet.
 
