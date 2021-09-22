 Skip to content
(WRAL)   Beloved owner of a North Carolina BBQ restaurant has passed away. OMG, WTF   (wral.com) divider line
    Lawrence Ellis, eastern North Carolina-style barbecue  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eastern North Carolina BBQ sauce is the devil's work.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
FTFA: "The post did not list the cause of death for Ellis."

What are the odds it was due to Covid?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

hugram: FTFA: "The post did not list the cause of death for Ellis."

What are the odds it was due to Covid?


Or auto-erotic asphyxiation.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, North Carolina style BBQ lives on.
 
payattention
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Damn. The times I ate there whenever we were passing through on the way to family visits were great. Thanks for the wonderful food and wonderful memories, sir.
 
Hoarseman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

hugram: FTFA: "The post did not list the cause of death for Ellis."

What are the odds it was due to Covid?


>95%
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Eastern North Carolina BBQ sauce is the devil's work.


Wow, I had no idea eastern NC BBQ sauce was a thing. Now I know what it is, I don't think you can blame the devil for that. The devil has taste.
 
gbv23
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Too bad, I loved that place

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Mnemia
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

hugram: FTFA: "The post did not list the cause of death for Ellis."

What are the odds it was due to Covid?


Pretty high, because this year COVID has fluctuated from being the 1st to about the 3rd leading cause of death in America. During big surges it seems COVID can be the leading cause of mortality; in July it dropped back down as a cause briefly.
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dothemath: Unfortunately, North Carolina style BBQ lives on.


What, you don't like straight vinegar on your smoked meats?
 
bughunter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My granddaddy used to make that sauce for his own self.

He was a North Carolina Vinegar and Pepper sauce fan stuck in the middle of Mustard sauce country.

/he was also a racist asshole
//so there's that
 
stevejovi
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: SpectroBoy: Eastern North Carolina BBQ sauce is the devil's work.

Wow, I had no idea eastern NC BBQ sauce was a thing. Now I know what it is, I don't think you can blame the devil for that. The devil has taste.


He's a man of wealth and taste.
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A whole story based off of a tweet. there literally was no other info other than the tweet.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

wegro: dothemath: Unfortunately, North Carolina style BBQ lives on.

What, you don't like straight vinegar on your smoked meats?


I like Tabasco which is a lot of vinegar but I dont put it on BBQ.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bughunter: Vinegar and Pepper sauce


Chiavetta's?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
BBQ sucks. Pot roast is where it's at.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I fail to see any WTF in the article. A son of a BBQ guy dies, the business continues to thrive under his brother's management. Somebody explain the WTF remark to me.

By the way, they come right out and say the fellow died from a brain aneurysm.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Judge me, but....

I would rather have a NC or mustard-based barbecue sauce than ketchup.

To be fair, Texas Pit sauce has my heart. That stuff is liquid cocaine.

Fark user imageView Full Size


At one point in time, I had like 18 different barbecue sauces in my fridge.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Subtonic: BBQ sucks. Pot roast is where it's at.


Heathen.

Go somewhere else with that blasphemy.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

I Swear I'll Jump: I fail to see any WTF in the article. A son of a BBQ guy dies, the business continues to thrive under his brother's management. Somebody explain the WTF remark to me.

By the way, they come right out and say the fellow died from a brain aneurysm.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Seriously bro?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Subtonic: BBQ sucks. Pot roast is where it's at.

Heathen.

Go somewhere else with that blasphemy.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snooza
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Whew. Afraid it might have been the owner of B's BBQ in Greenville. Best BBQ evah and yes i love that vinegar sauce.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
$50 on antivaxxer dying from COVID.
 
Bugsi
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I Swear I'll Jump: I fail to see any WTF in the article. A son of a BBQ guy dies, the business continues to thrive under his brother's management. Somebody explain the WTF remark to me.

By the way, they come right out and say the fellow died from a brain aneurysm.


OMGBBQ
 
Begoggle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Farkenhostile: A whole story based off of a tweet. there literally was no other info other than the tweet.


according to a post on the restaurant Facebook page.
I guess they tweeted it on Facebook.
 
Northern
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: SpectroBoy: Eastern North Carolina BBQ sauce is the devil's work.

Wow, I had no idea eastern NC BBQ sauce was a thing. Now I know what it is, I don't think you can blame the devil for that. The devil has taste.


Be careful.  I recently learned from a southern coworker never to confuse bbq with grilling.
 
Northern
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Damn I'm hungry now.  Bad subby!!
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I Swear I'll Jump: I fail to see any WTF in the article.


https://knowyourmeme.com/memes/omgwtf​b​bq
 
Saturn5
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I Swear I'll Jump: I fail to see any WTF in the article. A son of a BBQ guy dies, the business continues to thrive under his brother's management. Somebody explain the WTF remark to me.

By the way, they come right out and say the fellow died from a brain aneurysm.


Expecting farkers to RTFA is a stretch.  Asking them to watch the video in the article to actually find out what happened, that's just crazy talk.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Someone Else's Alt: Subtonic: BBQ sucks. Pot roast is where it's at.

Heathen.

Go somewhere else with that blasphemy.

[Fark user image 850x545]


Gray dry boiled meat you need four gallons of gravy to choke down vs, moist succulent flavorful smoked brisket?

No comparison.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

No comparison.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Eastern North Carolina BBQ sauce is the devil's work.


Yeah, I was going to comment that BBQ needed to be put in quotes.
 
Torchsong
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What happened? He ate some of his own sauce?
 
d.giro
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I Swear I'll Jump: I fail to see any WTF in the article. A son of a BBQ guy dies, the business continues to thrive under his brother's management. Somebody explain the WTF remark to me.

By the way, they come right out and say the fellow died from a brain aneurysm.


I don't get the WTF either. I clicked expecting they had used BBQ sauce as embalming fluid.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
BBQ pr0n thread!!

Fark user imageView Full Size


**BURP** they were delish.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

d.giro: I Swear I'll Jump: I fail to see any WTF in the article. A son of a BBQ guy dies, the business continues to thrive under his brother's management. Somebody explain the WTF remark to me.

By the way, they come right out and say the fellow died from a brain aneurysm.

I don't get the WTF either. I clicked expecting they had used BBQ sauce as embalming fluid.


You could in NC.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
North Carolina is to BBQ as the Ohio Valley is to Pizza

You are best off never finding out.
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Subtonic: BBQ sucks. Pot roast is where it's at.


depends how much pot you put in
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: North Carolina is to BBQ as the Ohio Valley is to Pizza

You are best off never finding out.


Thin mustard sauce with no bite, stacked with slaw, what's wron....I can't do it. Blaagh.
 
