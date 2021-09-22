 Skip to content
 
(National Institutes of Health)   Subby found this article on "foot orgasm syndrome" while searching for something unrelated and wanted to share
41
•       •       •

Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TENS (transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation) at the left metatarso-phalangeal joint-III of the left foot elicited an instant orgasmic sensation that radiated from plantar toward the vagina. TENS applied to the left side of the vagina elicited an orgasm that radiated to the left foot.

How was this not submitted with the "giggity" tab? Subby, you disappoint me.

I'm also a little curious about the technique involved in applying TENS to the, um, "left side of the vagina." For science, I mean.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm getting older now and... if I "get something", I hope it's this.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AW! DAMN! Sour grapes! (YES that's a pun)... I DNR and now I hear you need a vagina.... rip off!
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Well, they're like EKG pads.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But then what happens if you get new shoes and get a blister?
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TENS applied to the left side of the vagina elicited an orgasm that radiated to the left foot.

I gotta try that on mrs bughunter.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love that it was a "complaint". If I had a place on my body that instant made instant orgasms you can bet I'd be pushing it a lot.

Also, I guess there's hope for weird foot fetish guys after all.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

you're just now learning about this?
 
The Angry Mick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, there's a reason to walk 500 miles.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suppose I can't walk a mile in her shoes.
 
nemisonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pulp Fiction (1994) - Foot Massage
Youtube StMJrDvk9RA
 
evilbryan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a bad case of Pussy foot.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny queso [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
subby's search term:
"foot orgasm syndrome"
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So subby was searching for why their mom was screaming while I was helping her take her shoes off?
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Darlin' could you c'mere for a sec?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe the correct term is "footgasm".

Or is that when you jizz out of your toes?
 
Smashed Hat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sorry but, 'undesired orgasmic sensations'?  If it were me, I'd be talking a lot more walks and I'd bring a change of underwear.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Cumming soon to a theater near you: Deepfoot."
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that's why she's smiling.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny queso [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

how about an AED?

charging...
charging...
ready
CLEAR!

🥴🤤😑😴
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Having used a TENS for other reasons, no way am I attaching it to anywhere near my junk.  They must have had the current *way* down because it's not really very pleasant at higher currents
 
bughunter
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Yeah, well you gotta start small with dildos, too.

/or so I'm told
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Well I would walk 500 miles
And the orgasms they make me smile
And I would walk 500 more
And show up smiling at your door.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Jaws_Victim: I love that it was a "complaint". If I had a place on my body that instant made instant orgasms you can bet I'd be pushing it a lot.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
On that same page was an entry regarding Restless Genital Syndrome. They detail two women who have near constant orgasms. They used a TENS unit to reduce by 90%.

/why?
 
27 With Dadbod Though
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ain't that a kick in the pants.
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

I think that's a sign of foot herpes
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I demand that Amanda Seyfried star in the movie about this.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

You can probably borrow her "magic" crocs if you ask nicely.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Uh-huh. "Unrelated".
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I want to know what you were looking up when you stumbled on this.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Makes a good cover-story for why you have so many "pedophilia" searches in your browser history.
 
nartreb
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So Deep Throatwas a documentary after all!

/with a slight error of location
//base of the middle toe?  Kinky!

/// I know, Hammettman beat me to the same general idea, but I like my version better.


/\/  I just remembered, I once knew someone with a similar condition.  Except it was the center of her forehead.  Giving her a scalp massage could get extra extra fun.
\/ My friend has no history of nerve damage that I know of; she says it's because of doing yoga.
 
Slypork
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Downward facing doggy style?
 
turboke
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Having used a TENS for other reasons, no way am I attaching it to anywhere near my junk.  They must have had the current *way* down because it's not really very pleasant at higher currents


Username definitely doesn't check out!
 
turboke
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

And I thought a woman's most sensitive spot was between her big toes.
 
