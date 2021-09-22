 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Law and Crime)   Alex Murdaugh provided a lawyer to one of the kids who was in the boat with his son on the night of the fatal boar crash. The lawyer convinced the kid to say "he didn't know" who was driving, and then Murdaugh tried to get the cops to charge the kid   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
19
    More: Followup, Plaintiff, Pleading, Blood alcohol content, Jurisdiction, Law enforcement agency, members of the Murdaugh family, Lawsuit, Alcohol  
•       •       •

396 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Sep 2021 at 3:05 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The family of the boar is expected to press charges.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This going to make the most confusing and intricate "Unusual Suspect" episode ever.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That's a face that's devoured more than a couple of souls.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The boar vessel crashed?! Oh no!
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Boar crash? Obelix inconsolable.
 
mod3072
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
When I was a lad growing up on a farm in the 80's, we used to jump on the boars while they were eating and see who could ride one the longest. Never crashed one though.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm boared with this story.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I think they should give his hitman another chance.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
symptomoftheuniverse
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Alex Murdaugh

Did he also say

c.tenor.comView Full Size


?


Yeah I know
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
boar crash?

Is this what happens when you don't kill the 30-50 feral hogs that run into your yard within 3-5 minutes while your small children play?
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Alex Murdaugh provided a lawyer to one of the kids who was in the boat with his son on the night of the fatal boar crash. The lawyer convinced the kid to say "he didn't know" who was driving, and then Murdaugh tried to get the cops to charge the kid...

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
One passenger's life, Mallory Beach, was lost forever and the surviving passengers suffered both physical and mental injuries.

Too bad it wasn't temporary
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Gasp! A lawyer doing lawyerly things?
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
HAKUNA MATATA BITCHES talladega nights
Youtube MJXUD_c5up4
 
gar1013
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
media.glamour.comView Full Size
 
beakerxf
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This storyline is getting too complicated. Can we just skip ahead to Jessica Fletcher revealing who whacked the wife and son?
 
El_Dan
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Good luck getting over the whole assumption of risk thing.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.