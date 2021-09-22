 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AutoBlog)   If you steal a car from a dealership, it's probably best to not use it as your trade-in at the same dealership you stole it from   (autoblog.com) divider line
8
    More: Florida, Automobile, car dealership, Theft, Motor vehicle theft, First Coast News, Walking, dealership's sales staff, 50-year-old Lake City man  
•       •       •

144 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Sep 2021 at 9:17 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They probably want it back pretty badly, sounds like a seller's market to me
 
munko
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Florida is full of people who wake up every day trying to think of a daily hustle.  Fake it to make it!  That was me ex's motto.  now she lives in FLA with her convict sister, brother and daughter.  scamming every day.  Last I heard she had 3 go fund me's going.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Article said he was homeless. Guessing he won't be for the next 3 to 5 years.
 
Salmon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Closed eco system, it's kind of zen.
 
nytmare
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Why didn't he just steal the new car too?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
How would they get a title to transfer if they stole the vehicle?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Can they still Hotwire a car? Or did the dealership just leave the keys inside?
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.